Claude Puel believes Harry Maguire's new contract will ward off interest from top clubs

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
News
67   //    14 Sep 2018, 12:38 IST

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Harry Maguire and Claude Puel

Harry Maguire has signed a new long-term contract at Leicester City and the Foxes' boss Claude Puel believes that it will help ward off potential suitors.

Harry Maguire rose to prominence following his sensational performance at the World Cup. Shortly afterwards, Manchester United were heavily linked with the English centre-back. The transfer saga went on till the very last day of the transfer window but the 25-year-old ended up staying at the King Power Stadium.

Maguire is an essential part of Leicester City's squad and has started all 4 games of the new Premier League season so far. And Puel believes that the club has made a statement of sorts by giving Maguire a big contract.

Puel said,

'Of course not always players who start the season finish the season at a club, but it is not in my mind that he will leave the club after just one year.'
'It is important to keep a player of his quality and importance to the club and the most important thing for me is to continue with him and work together.'
'It is a good feeling for all the club and for our fans. This signing shows the ambition of the club, the owners and for the fans it is very good feeling for the future.'

He also adds that it is important to have consistency in the squad.

'For the squad also - we kept our best player and it is a good thing to continue to improve.'

Puel was subsequently quizzed about the possibility of there being a buy-out clause in the contract and he replied,

'I don't know the details of his contract. But him signing is good for the club.'

Claude Puel and company will travel to Bournemouth tomorrow to take on the Cherries.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Leicester City Harry Maguire Claude Puel
Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
