Clermont Foot vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips - 24th April 2022

Fresh off the back of ending their seven-game winless run, Clermont Foot play host to Angers at the Stade Gabriel Montpied on Sunday.

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game winless in each of their last four Ligue 1 outings and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Clermont Foot strengthened their survival chances last Wednesday as they claimed a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Troyes.

Prior to that, they were on a seven-game winless run, picking up two draws and five defeats in that time.

With 32 points from 33 games, Clermont Foot are currently 17th in the Ligue 1 table, one point above 18th-placed Saint-Etienne in the relegation playoff spot.

Angers, meanwhile, failed to find their feet as they fell to a humbling 3-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain last time out.

They have now failed to taste victory in any of their last four games, picking up just two points in that time.

With 34 points from 30 games, Angers are currently 14th in the table, level on points with 15th-placed Lorient.

Clermont Foot vs Angers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with both sides picking up eight wins from their previous 21 encounters.

Clermont and Angers have settled for a share of the spoils on five different occasions in that time.

Angers are currently on a run of four games without a win, picking up two points from the last 12 available.

Clermont are winless in each of their most recent five games at home, picking up one draw and losing four since January’s 2-1 win over Stade Rennais.

Angers, meanwhile, have failed to taste victory in any of their last eight games on the road, losing six and claiming two draws in that time.

Clermont Foot vs Angers Prediction

Buoyed by their victory over Troyes, Clermont will head into the weekend with renewed belief as they look to beat the drop. However, we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils as they are currently evenly matched on paper.

Prediction: Clermont Foot 1-1 Angers

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Clermont Foot vs Angers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Angers have managed just one clean sheet in their last 13 outings)

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Edited by Peter P