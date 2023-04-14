Clermont Foot host Angers at the Stade Gabriel Montpied in Ligue 1 on Sunday (April 16), looking to extend their winning run in the league to three games.

Following back-to-back defeats to Lens and Montpellier, the Lancers recovered to beat Ajaccio and Troyes in succession. With 40 points in the bag from 30 games, Pascal Gastien's side are 11th in the league.

Angers, meanwhile, picked up only their third win of the top-flight season after beating Lille 1-0 in their last game, courtesy of Halid Sabanovic's 84th-minute strike.

It was also their first league win since September, ending a run of 22 winless games, during which they also lost a staggering 18 times. That includes 12 in a row between September and February.

Les Scoistes have only 14 points from 30 games and languish 14 points adrift of safety with just eight games remaining as relegation to Ligue 2 looks imminent.

Clermont Foot vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 23 games between the sides before, Clermont have won nine times and lost eight times.

Angers last beat Clermont Foot on October 2014. Since then, the Lancers have beaten them in three of their four encounters

Clermont have won three of their last five Ligue 1 games, the same as in the previous 15

With 11 wins this season, Clermont have registered more wins (9) than the entirety of the 2021-22 season.

Holding Nice to a 1-1 draw and then beating Lille, Angers could go unbeaten in three consecutive league games for the first time this season.

Clermont took only one point out of nine possible in their three home games against the team ranked at the bottom of of the league in Ligue 1, including defeat by Brest last October.

Clermont Foot vs Angers Prediction

Clermont will be beaming with confidence after consecutive wins, but Angers are fired up following their last victory.

However, the Lancers have some good attacking options compared to the visitors, who also have the worst defence in the league with 64 goals conceded. Expect the home side to prevail narrowly.

Prediction: Clermont 2-1 Angers

Clermont Foot vs Angers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Clermont

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes