Clermont Foot vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25th 2023

Clermont Foot will invite Lens to the Stade Gabriel Montpied in Ligue 1 action on Saturday.

The hosts registered just their second win of the season in their previous outing, Shamar Nicholson's 69th-minute goal from the penalty spot helped them to a 1-0 win over Lorient. With nine points from 11 league games thus far, they are in 17th place in the league table.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last seven league games, keeping four clean sheets in a row. In their previous outing, Jonathan Gradit's 90th-minute winner helped them to a 1-0 home triumph over Marseille. Thanks to their unbeaten run, they are in sixth place in the league table with 16 points from 12 games.

After this match, they'll play Arsenal in their away game in the UEFA Champions League next week. They need to avoid a loss in that match if they are to keep their knockout stage hopes alive.

Clermont Foot vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 25 times in all competitions thus far, with just four meetings coming in Ligue 1. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 11 wins. The hosts have four wins to their name and 10 games have ended in draws.

The last four meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with the visitors outscoring the hosts 11-3.

Clermont Foot have suffered just one loss in their last five league games, keeping three clean sheets and failing to score thrice in that period as well.

Lens have just one win in their travels this season, failing to score in four of their last six away games.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last nine meetings against the home team. They registered a league double over the hosts last season, including a 4-0 away win in March.

Clermont Foot vs Lens Prediction

Les Lanciers have just one win in their last eight home meetings against the visitors. Interestingly, they have lost just one game in that period as well and six games have ended in draws. They have registered one win in their last five home games in Ligue 1, failing to score four times in these games.

Jeremie Bela is a confirmed absentee for the hosts with a groin injury. Maxime Gonalons and Johan Gastien missed the match against Lorient with injuries and face late fitness tests.

Les Sang et Or have lost just one of their last 11 games across all competitions. They have just one win in their travels this season and have failed to score in their last three away games on the trot. They have won three of their four Ligue 1 meetings against the hosts, including a 4-0 away win last season, and will hope for another positive outcome.

Deiver Andres Machado and Massadio Haidara suffered setbacks during the international break and are sidelined for the match.

Considering the visitors' recent form and advantage in the head-to-head record, we back them to register a narrow win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Clermont Foot 0-1 Lens.

Clermont Foot vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lens to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Lens to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Sotoca to score or assist any time - Yes