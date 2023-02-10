Clermont Foot vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11, 2023

Clermont Foot will entertain second-placed Marseille at the Stade Gabriel Montpied in Ligue 1 on Saturday (February 11) as both teams look to return to winning ways.

The hosts are winless in three league outings and are coming off a 2-0 defeat at home to Monaco on Sunday. It was their first defeat in the league this year, which snapped their five-game unbeaten run.

Marseille, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat against their Cote d'Azur-based rivals Nice on Sunday, which was their first defeat across competitions since November. They bounced back well in the Coupe de France on Wednesday, though, beating Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16, thanks to goals from Alexis Sanchez and Ruslan Malinovskyi.

Clermont Foot vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off just four times, with three of these meetings coming in Ligue 1. All four games have produced conclusive results, with Marseille leading 3-1.

The two teams have seen under 2.5 goals in their three Ligue 1 meetings.

The hosts have failed to score in their last three league outings but have kept two clean sheets.

Marseille have been in solid form in recent away games, scoring at least twice in their last six outings. They have won their last five away games, keeping clean sheets in the last three.

Clermont have picked up just one win in their last six home games in Ligue 1, failing to score in three.

Marseille have a 100% record in their two away games against Clermont.

Clermont Foot vs Marseille Prediction

Les Lanciers have been second-best in their meetings against Marseille. They haven't scored in their last three league games and have also failed to score in two of their four meetings against the visitors.

Les Phoceens, meanwhile, will be bouyed by their impressive win over PSG in the Coupe de France in midweek. Considering their solid away form, they should take all three points.

Prediction: Clermont Foot 0-2 Marseille

Clermont Foot vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Marseille to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 5: Alexis Sanchez to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes