Clermont Foot vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2024

Last-placed Clermont Foot will welcome Marseille to the Stade Gabriel Montpied in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last six games in all competitions, with three losses and three draws. In their previous outing, they were held to a goalless draw by Nice last week, failing to score for the 11th time this season.

The visitors returned to winning ways after six league games on Sunday with a 4-1 home triumph over Montpellier. Iliman Ndiaye equalized in the 31st minute after Musa Al-Taamari had given Montpellier the lead in the fifth minute.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bagged a brace to help Marseille complete their comeback, while a late own goal from Falaye Sacko helped them to a comfortable win. It was their first league win of the year, and they'll look to continue that form in this match.

Clermont Foot vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths just six times in all competitions, with five meetings coming in Ligue 1. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with the visitors having a 5-1 lead in wins.

The visitors are on a three-game winning run against the hosts and recorded a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture in December.

Four of the six meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with three clean sheets for the visitors and one for the home team.

Clermont Foot have just one win at home in Ligue this season, with eight of the 11 games producing fewer than 2.5 goals.

Marseille have just one win in their last seven away games in all competitions, suffering four losses.

No team have played more draws (9) than the visitors in Ligue 1 this season. The hosts have drawn eight of their 23 league games.

Clermont Foot vs Marseille Prediction

Les Lanciers head into the match on a five-game winless run, with three games ending in draws. They have just one win in their last 12 league outings, with that triumph coming in an away game against Nantes in January. They have scored just four goals in their last 10 home games in Ligue 1 while conceding 11 goals, and they might struggle here.

Maximiliano Caufriez will serve his final suspension in this match while Maxime Gonalons and scorer Grejohn Kyei are also unavailable due to injuries.

Les Phocéens have registered two wins in a row, and last week registered their first league win of the year. New coach Jean-Louis Gasset has enjoyed a winning start to his reign as club manager.

They have suffered two consecutive losses in away games in Ligue 1, failing to score in these games as well, and might struggle here. Nonetheless, they have a 100% record in away meetings against the hosts, which bodes well for them.

They have a busy schedule of games and will meet Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League next week, so Gasset is likely to make a few changes in the starting XI from their 4-1 win over Montpellier last week.

While the visitors have just one win in away games in Ligue 1 this term, considering their dominance in this fixture and upturn in form, they are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Clermont Foot 1-2 Marseille

Clermont Foot vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score or assist any time - Yes