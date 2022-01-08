Clermont Foot vs Reims prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Clermont Foot host Reims at Gabriel Montpied Stadium on Sunday in Ligue 1.

The promoted side are 16th in the table and looking to build on their last victory.

The Lancers beat Angers 1-0 before the winter break, only their fourth win of the league campaign.

Reims haven't covered themselves in much glory either, sitting only two places above them.

Their last outing in the league also resulted in a 1-1 draw with Marseille which saw both sides reduced to 10 men.

Clermont Foot vs Reims Head-To-Head

In the last 21 encounters between the sides, Reims have won eight times while losing only six games to Clermont Foot.

That included a 1-0 loss in their last away match to the Lancers, which came in March 2018.

Clermont Foot Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-L

Reims Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W

Clermont Foot vs Reims Team News

Clermont Foot

The Lancers are currently hit with a number of injuries to first-team stars including Jason Berthomier (groin), Cedric Hountondji (groin), Florent Ogier (ankle) and Jean-Claude Billong (ankle).

Yadaly Diaby is still serving his suspension for a red card.

Manager Pascal Gastien's options shrunk further after three of his players left the squad to join up with their national sides for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mohamed Bayo (Guinea), Jim Allevinah (Gabon) and Saif-Eddine Khaoui (Tunisia) are all unavailable.

Injured: Jason Berthomier, Cedric Hountondji, Florent Ogier and Jean-Claude Billong

Suspended: Yadaly Diaby

Unavailable: Mohamed Bayo, Jim Allevinah, Saif-Eddine Khaoui

Reims

Arber Zenely is out until May with an ACL injury while Hugo Ekitike is suspended from the clash.

Moussa Doumbia (Mali), Ghislain Konan (Ivory Coast), El Bilal Toure (Mali) and Moretto Cassama (Guinea-Bissau) have all left for the Cameroon showpiece.

Injured: Arber Zenely

Suspended: Hugo Ekitike

Unavailable: Moussa Doumbia, Ghislain Konan, El Bilal Toure, Moretto Cassama

Clermont Foot vs Reims Predicted XI

Clermont Foot (4-2-3-1): Arthur Desmas; Akim Zedadaka, Alidu Seidu, Josue Albert, Arial Mendy; Yohann Magnin, Johan Gastien; Jodel Dossou, Jordan Tell, Elbasan Rashani; Pierre-Yves Hamel.

Reims (3-4-2-1): Yehvann Diouf; Moustapha Mbow, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid; Alexis Flips, Sambou Sissoko, Azor Matusiwa, Bradley Locko; Ilan Kebbal, Nathanael Mbuku; N'Dri Philippe Koffi.

Clermont Foot vs Reims Prediction

Clermont have impressed in bits and pieces this season but have lacked consistency, as you'd expect from a promoted side.

However, their squad is wafer-thin right now, and Reims can take advantage of that to secure all three points.

Prediction: Clermont Foot 1-2 Reims

