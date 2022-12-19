Clermont Foot vs Sochaux Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20, 2022

Clermont Foot and Sochaux will wrap up their preparations for a return to league action when they face off in a friendly at the Stade Henri Malleval on Tuesday (December 20).

Les Lanciers are without a win in their last seven games across competitions and will look to end their dry spell.

Clermont Foot 63 @ClermontFoot 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗿 𝗱𝗲 𝗹'𝗔𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 | 𝟭𝟳 𝗱𝗲́𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗿𝗲



Qui dit samedi, dit Memory ! 🧠



A gagner : 1 x 2 Vestiaires Tour + 2 places



Nous reviendrons vers l'heureux vainqueur par mail prochainement 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗿 𝗱𝗲 𝗹'𝗔𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 | 𝟭𝟳 𝗱𝗲́𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗿𝗲Qui dit samedi, dit Memory ! 🧠A gagner : 1 x 2 Vestiaires Tour + 2 placesNous reviendrons vers l'heureux vainqueur par mail prochainement 🎁 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗿 𝗱𝗲 𝗹'𝗔𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 | 𝟭𝟳 𝗱𝗲́𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗿𝗲 📅🎄🎅 Qui dit samedi, dit Memory ! 🧠A gagner : 1 x 2 Vestiaires Tour + 2 places 👌Nous reviendrons vers l'heureux vainqueur par mail prochainement 🍀

Clermont played out a goalless draw with Spanish side Real Valladolid in a friendly on Saturday.

While manager Pascal Gastien would have been impressed with his side’s solid display, Les Lanciers are winless in seven games across competitions. However, Saturday’s draw can serve as a catalyst for an upturn in form as Clermont prepare to return to Ligue 1, where they're tenth with 19 points from 15 games.

Meanwhile, midway through the 2022-23 Ligue 2 campaign, Sochaux find themselves in the promotion picture, as they're third in the standings, five points off first-placed Le Harve.

Olivier Guegan’s men were also involved in a share of the spoils in their most recent outing, playing out a 1-1 friendly draw with Olympique Lyon on Saturday. Sochaux have now failed to win their last three outings, a run that saw them crash out of the Coupe de France following a shootout defeat to amateur side Thaon on November 19.

Clermont Foot vs Sochaux Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last 15 meetings, Sochaux boast a slightly superior record in the fixture.

Clermont have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Les Lanciers are unbeaten in three games against Sochaux, claiming two wins and a draw since a 4-0 loss in October 2019.

Sochaux are winless in their last three games across competitions, losing twice and drawing once.

Clermont head into the midweek clash without a win in their last seven outings, claiming four draws and three losses since October.

Clermont Foot vs Sochaux Prediction

Clermont and Sochaux will look to pick up a morale-boosting result ahead of their return to league action. Both teams are evenly matched on paper, so they could cancel out each other’s out and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Clermont Foot 1-1 Sochaux

Clermont Foot vs Sochaux Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in nine of Clermont's last ten games.)

Tip 3: Less than five cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Sochaux’s last six outings.)

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes