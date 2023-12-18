Clermont Foot vs Stade Rennais Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20th 2023 

Clermont Foot will host Stade Rennais at the Stade Gabriel Montpied on Wednesday in another round of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign.

The home side have endured a difficult league campaign and are now staring down the relegation barrel as they head into the second half of the season. They were beaten 2-1 by Olympique Marseille in their last match, finding themselves two goals down at the break before Jim Allevinah came off the bench to score a second-half consolation goal.

Clermont Foot sit rock-bottom in the Ligue 1 standings with just 11 points from 16 games. They are five points behind their midweek opponents in 13th place and will be looking to reduce that gap with a win on Wednesday.

Stade Rennais enjoyed a positive start to life under manager Julien Stephan in his second spell in charge but seem to have lost their way in recent weeks. They played out a goalless draw against Toulouse in their last game and could have no real complaints about the results after struggling to create any noteworthy chances to get on the scoresheet for most parts of the match.

Clermont Foot vs Stade Rennais Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between Clermont and Rennes. The hosts have won two of those games while the visitors have won the other three.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their five games in this fixture.

Rennes are one of two teams in Ligue 1 this season without a win on the road.

Clermont are the lowest-scoring side in the French top-flight this season with a goal tally of just 10.

The Lancers have picked up just five points on home turf in the league this season, the fewest in the competition so far.

Clermont Foot vs Stade Rennais Prediction

Clermont are on a five-game winless streak and have won just one of their last eight games. They have won just once on home turf all season and could struggle here.

Rennes are on a four-game winless streak, with three of those games ending in defeat. They have struggled to impress on the road this season but should have just enough to come out on top this week.

Prediction: Clermont Foot 0-1 Stade Rennais

Clermont Foot vs Stade Rennais Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rennes to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of Rennais' last four away matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last eight matches)