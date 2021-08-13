Clermont Foot vs Troyes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Clermont Foot invite Troyes to the Gabriel Montpied Stadium on Sunday as they look to build on a great start to their Ligue 1 2021-22 campaign.

The home team, who earned promotion to the top-flight just this season, are currently atop the Ligue 1 standings following a 2-0 win at Bordeaux. They scored both goals in the last 10 minutes of the game courtesy Mohamed Bayo and Jodel Dossou.

Troyes took an early lead against PSG but conceded twice in two minutes to suffer a 1-2 loss at home in their season opener. This will be a rematch between the two sides that achieved automatic promotion to the top-flight from Ligue 2.

Clermont Foot vs Troyes Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 25 times across all competitions. All but one of their meetings have come in Ligue 2. Troyes currently have a better record in the fixture and have 11 wins to their name.

Clermont Foot have been victorious seven times and the spoils have been shared seven times between the two northern rivals.

They last locked horns in Ligue 2 last season at Sunday's venue. The game ended in a 2-1 win for the home side.

Clermont Foot form guide (Ligue 1): W

Troyes form guide (Ligue 1): L

Clermont Foot vs Troyes Team News

Clermont Foot

Yohann Magnin is the only injury concern for Les Lanciers. He is ruled out until mid-September with a crucial ligament injury.

Injured: Yohann Magnin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Troyes

Hyun-Jun Suk and Gabriel Mutombo are the two players that were absent from the game against PSG. Suk still needs a couple of weeks to return to full fitness and Mutombo also might not be risked here.

Yoann Salmier was suspended for the first game of the season but is now back in contention.

Injured: Hyun-Jun Suk, Gabriel Mutombo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Clermont Foot vs Troyes Predicted XI

Clermont predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Arthur Desmas; Florent Ogier, Cedric Houtondji, Vital N’Simba, Akim Zedadka; Johan Gastien, Salis Abdul Samed; Jason Berthomier, Jodel Dossou, Jim Allevinah; Mohamed Bayo

Troyes Predicted XI (5-4-1): Gauthier Gallon; Issa Kaboré, Karim Azamoum, Jimmy Giraudon, Oualid El Hajjam, Youssouf Koné; Dylan Chambost, Rominigue Kouamé, Florian Tardieu, Renaud Ripart; Yoann Touzghar

Clermont Foot vs Troyes Prediction

The two clubs have kicked off their campaigns with contrasting results. The home side scored twice in the first game while Troyes could only find the back of the net once.

We predict the game will end in a win for the home side, who had a great start to their campaign.

Prediction: Clermont Foot 2-1 Troyes.

