Clermont vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022

Clermont will face off against Auxerre in Ligue 1 on Sunday (October 9) at the Stade Gabriel Montpied. Both teams are in mid-table, although Clermont are five places above 14th placed Auxerre .

Last weekend was a successful one for Clermont, who picked up a 3-1 victory over Ajaccio for their fourth win of the season. Interestingly, two of their three goals came after the 89th minute.

Auxerre, meanwhile, are on a truly rotten run right now and have not won since beating Strasbourg 1-0 in late August. They drew draw last weekend against Brest, which snapped a four-game losing streak.

Clermont vs Auxerre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This weekend’s game will be the first time Clermont and Auxerre will face off in Ligue 1. Recent results between these them in Ligue 2 have favoured the home side, who have beaten Auxerre three times in their last six meetings.

Only 15th-placed Angers have conceded more goals than Auxerre (20). Auxerre's heaviest defeat came against Rennes, who destroyed them 5-0 in September.

Clermont have claimed four league wins this season. Last season, it took them till the 18th game of the season to register the same number of wins.

A loss for Auxerre will be their sixth of the season – meaning they’d have lost the same number of games they did throughout their whole campaign in Ligue 2 in 2021-22.

Auxerre have scored just nine times this season, making them one of Ligue 1’s lowest scoring sides. They have not scored more than twice in a game yet.

Clermont vs Auxerre Prediction

While just four places separate the two teams in the standings, it’s safe to say that in terms of form and squad quality, Clermont have the edge.

Not only do Auxerre have a weak defence, but they have also been profligate in front of goal this season. That makes it tough to see them win this weekend. Therefore, a home win seems like the most likely result here.

Prediction: Clermont 2-0 Auxerre

Clermont vs Auxerre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Clermont win

Tip 2: Auxerre to fail to score – Yes (Auxerre have struggled in front of goal this season and have only scored three goals in their last five games.)

Tip 3: Game to feature less than 2.5 goals – Yes (Neither team is free-scoring and their last six games have featured less than 2.5 goals.)

