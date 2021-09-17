Clermont vs Brest prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Gabriel Montpied as newly-promoted Clermont face off with Brest.

Clermont have done well for themselves thus far in the season and sit in sixth place, while Brest have yet to win a match.

Can Brest get off the mark here or will Clermont continue their surprisingly good form with another positive result?

Clermont vs Brest Head-to-Head

Clermont have impressed this term considering they were only promoted into Ligue 1 this summer.

Their season began with back-to-back wins, and by following them with two draws they already have eight points on the board and have scored nine goals.

Sure, they were hammered by Paris St. Germain 4-0 last weekend, but that was always to be expected given the strength of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

Brest, meanwhile, are still looking for their first win in the 2021-22 campaign. They’ve picked up just three points so far, drawing with Lyon, Rennes and Angers.

While there should be no shame in their 2-4 loss to PSG, a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Strasbourg was far more worrying.

Brest will also be hoping to score more goals soon, as they have just six to their name thus far.

The last time these sides faced off was in Ligue 2 in 2019. That match finished 0-0, and of their six most recent meetings, three have ended in draws.

Clermont form guide: W-W-D-D-L

Brest form guide: D-L-L-L-D

Clermont vs Brest Team News

Clermont

Clermont striker Mohamed Bayo is a doubt for this game, which will be a big disappointment for the home side.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Mohamed Bayo

Suspended: None

Brest

Brest have three injuries to contend with, as Christophe Herelle, Sebastien Cibois and Jens Uronen are all likely to miss out on this game.

Injured: Christophe Herelle, Sebastien Cibois, Jens Uronen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Clermont vs Brest Predicted XI

Clermont predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Arthur Desmas, Akim Zedadka, Cedric Hountondji, Florent Ogier, Vital N’Simba, Salis Abdul Samed, Johan Gastien, Jodel Dossou, Jason Berthomier, Jim Allevinah, Pierre-Yves Hamel

Brest predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marco Bizot, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Brendan Chardonnet, Lilian Brassier, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Haris Belkebla, Hianga’a M’Bock, Franck Honorat, Irvin Cardona, Romain Faivre, Steve Mounie

Clermont vs Brest Prediction

Despite missing their star striker in the form of Mohamed Bayo, Clermont’s high-energy style should cause Brest plenty of problems this weekend.

Brest have the firepower to harm the newly-promoted side, but they have been guilty of leaving the back door far too open this season. Clermont may well be given the chances to pick up another impressive win.

We expect a good showing from the home side, with a narrow victory going their way.

Prediction: Clermont 2-1 Brest

