Clermont vs Lens prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22 

Clermont and Lens will trade tackles in a Ligue 1 matchday 16 fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Reims on Sunday. Christian Konan scored the winning goal in the first minute of injury time.

Lens settled for a share of the spoils in an exhilarating 2-2 draw with Angers on home turf. Gael Kakuta, Florian Sotoca, Sofiane Boufal and Romain Thomas all got on the scoresheet to ensure parity was restored at fulltime.

The draw saw Les Sang et Or drop to fifth place in the table, having garnered 25 points from 15 matches. Clermont sit in the relegation zone on 13 points.

Clermont vs Lens Head-to-Head

Draws have been the most recurring result in previous matches, with 10 of the last 21 games between the two sides ending in stalemates.

Clermont Foot have four wins to their name while Lens were victorious on seven occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2020. Second-half goals from Adrian Grbic and Corentin Jean saw both sides share the spoils in a 1-1 draw in a Ligue 2 fixture.

The hosts have lost five league games on the bounce, a far cry from their bright start to the season upon securing promotion. Lens have been inconsistent in recent weeks, with two wins registered in their last five Ligue 1 games.

Clermont Foot form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Lens form guide: D-L-W-L-W

Clermont vs Lens Team News

Clermont

Oriol Busquets (calf), Elba Rashani (muscle), Saif-Eddine Khaoui (ankle) and Cedric Hountondji (groin) have all been ruled out due to injuries.

Injuries: Oriol Busquets, Elba Rashani, Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Cedric Hountondji

Suspension: None

Lens

Wesley Saïd (muscle) and Deiver Machado (Meniscus) have both been ruled out due to injuries.

Injuries: Wesley Saïd, Deiver Machado

Suspension: None

Clermont vs Lens Predicted XI

Clermont Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Arthur Desmas (GK); Vital N’Simba, Jean-Claude Billong, Florent Ogier, Akim Zedadka; Salis Abdul Samed, Johan Gastien; Jim Allevinah, Jason Berthomier, Joddel Dosou; Mohamed Bayo

RC Lens predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca (GK); Jonathan Gradit, Kevin Danso, Facundo Medina; Przemyslaw Frankowski, Cheick Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Jonathan Clauss; Gael Kakuta; Yannick Cahuzac, Arnaud Kalimuendo

Clermont vs Lens Prediction

Clermont's free fall has seen them drop into the relegation zone in what is their first-ever season in the top-flight.

Lens have built on their impressive campaign last term and are in with a shot at European qualification this season. The visitors have been expansive in their play this term and we are backing them to secure a comfortable victory on Wednesday.

Prediction: Clermont 1-3 Lens

Edited by Peter P