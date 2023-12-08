Clermont vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2023

Clermont host Lille in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Gabriel Montpied on Sunday (December 10).

Clermont are mired in danger, as they are 17th in the points table, while Lille are flying high up in fourth. So can Clermont produce an upset this weekend, or will Lille brush them aside and mire them into deeper trouble?

Clermont vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Due to Clermont’s brief time in the top flight, the two sides have met just four times. Lille have come out on top twice, while their most recent meeting was a goalless draw.

Clermont’s recent run of form has been poor. They have won one of their last six games and suffered a comprehensive 3-0 defeat to Brest in their last game.

Lille, in contrast, have not lost since September 26. They have won five of eight games since then and are on a two-game winning streak after beating Metz last weekend.

Lille striker Jonathan David appears to be back on form. The Canadian international has scored two goals in his last two games, taking his tally for this season to four.

Only Nice have conceded fewer goals than Lille, who boast Ligue 1’s second-tightest defence with 11 conceded.

Clermont are Ligue 1’s lowest scoring team, netting nine times.

Clermont vs Lille Prediction

Despite Clermont having the home advantage, it’s tough to imagine them having any success against their higher-placed opponents.

Lille do not let many goals in, and on the flip side, Clermont don’t score enough. Therefore, it’s tough to imagine the hosts breaking Lille down.

Meanwhile, Lille’s attack is dangerous, particularly with Jonathan David seemingly back on form. Therefore, the prediction is a comfortable win for the away side

Prediction: Clermont 0-2 Lille

Clermont vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Lille win

Tip 2: Jonathan David to score for Lille – Yes (David has scored twice in his last two Ligue 1 games.)

Tip 3: Lille to keep a clean sheet – Yes (Lille have Ligue 1’s second-best defensive record while Clermont have the worst scoring record.)