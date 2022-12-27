Clermont vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | December 28th 2022

Clermont Foot play host to LOSC Lille at the Stade Gabriel Montpied in round 16 of the French Ligue 1 on Wednesday.

The hosts head into the midweek matchup without a win in their last eight matches across all competitions and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Clermont Foot endured a poor run of results during the 2022 FIFA World Cup break as they managed one draw and lost two of their three friendlies.

This was in keeping with their struggles in Ligue 1, where they are winless in five consecutive matches, claiming three draws and losing twice since October’s 2-1 victory over AJ Auxerre.

With 19 points from 15 matches, Clermont Foot are currently 10th in the Ligue 1 standings, six points above the relegation zone.

LOSC @LOSC_EN



Enjoy this precious time with your loved ones and your families LOSC wishes you a Merry ChristmasEnjoy this precious time with your loved ones and your families LOSC wishes you a Merry Christmas 🎁Enjoy this precious time with your loved ones and your families ❤ https://t.co/5gb9QHcyK2

Elsewhere, Lille put together a solid run of results during the break as they picked up one draw and won the final three of their four friendlies.

Paulo Fonseca’s men now turn their attention to Ligue 1, where they ended their two-game winless run courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Angers in their final outing before the World Cup.

With 26 points from 15 matches, Lille are currently seventh in the league table, two points off the Conference League qualification spot.

Clermont Foot vs LOSC Lille Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third-ever meeting between the two sides. Their first encounter came in October 2021, when Clermont Foot picked up a 1-0 home victory.

Both sides renewed acquaintances five months later, which ended in a 4-0 win in favor of Lille at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Lille are on a six-game unbeaten streak, picking up four wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss to Olympique Lyon on October 30.

Clermont Foot are winless in eight consecutive matches across all competitions, claiming four draws and losing four in that time.

Fonseca’s side have lost three of their last four away games in Ligue 1, with a 3-0 victory at Strasbourg on October 14 being the exception.

Clermont Foot vs LOSC Lille Prediction

Having put together a fine run of form during the World Cup break, Lille will be licking their lips as they go up against an out-of-sorts Clermont Foot side. We are backing Les Dogues to maintain their winning streak and see off the hosts on Wednesday.

Prediction: Clermont Foot 1-3 LOSC Lille

Clermont Foot vs LOSC Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - LOSC Lille

Tip 2: First to score - Lille (Les Dogues have opened the scoring in five of their last six matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of Clermont Foot’s last 10 games)

Poll : 0 votes