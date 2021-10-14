Clermont vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Saturday sees Clermont play host to Lille in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Gabriel Montpied.

Clermont currently sit in 15th place in the Ligue 1 table, while reigning champions Lille are in eighth place.

Can the newly-promoted hosts pull off a major victory here, or will Lille’s current resurgence continue with another win?

Clermont vs Lille Head-to-Head

After achieving promotion from Ligue 2 last summer, Clermont flew out of the blocks to begin life in Ligue 1 this season.

They defeated Bordeaux and Troyes in their first two games and went unbeaten prior to September’s international break, moving into third place in the process.

However, since those first two games, Clermont have not won another, and they have now picked up just two points from their last five matches.

Meanwhile, Lille started their title defense in pretty poor fashion, failing to win any of their first three games and falling to a 0-4 defeat at the hands of Nice.

However, with pressure mounting on boss Jocelyn Gourvennec, Les Dogues reeled off three straight wins to lead into the recent international break, including an impressive 2-0 win over Marseille.

They are still in a mid-table spot right now, but a win here could move Lille as high as third, depending on other results.

Due to this being Clermont’s first Ligue 1 campaign, there have been no recent meetings between the two sides.

Clermont form guide: L-D-L-L-D

Lille form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Clermont vs Lille Team News

Clermont

Midfielder Jim Allevinah has been ruled out of the game for Clermont, while Saif-Eddine Khaoui is also a doubt.

Injured: Jim Allevinah

Doubtful: Saif-Eddine Khaoui

Suspended: None

Lille

Lille will be without the suspended Burak Yilmaz and Reinildo, while Leo Jardim is injured.

Injured: Leo Jardim

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Reinildo, Burak Yilmaz

Clermont vs Lille Predicted XI

Clermont predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Arthur Desmas, Akim Zedadka, Cedric Hountondji, Florent Ogier, Vital N’Simba, Salis Abdul Samed, Johan Gastien, Jodel Dossou, Jason Berthomier, Elbasan Rashani, Mohamed Bayo

Lille predicted XI (4-4-2): Ivo Grbic, Zeki Celik, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Yusuf Yazici, Benjamin Andre, Amadou Onana, Angel Gomes, Jonathan David, Jonathan Ikone

Clermont vs Lille Prediction

Now that their confidence appears to be back, Lille definitely have the ability to make this game a tricky one for Clermont.

The hosts will always be hopeful of scoring thanks to the striking ability of forward Mohamed Bayo, but Lille definitely have the attacking power to get behind their defense – and an away win is the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Clermont 1-2 Lille

Edited by Peter P