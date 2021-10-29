Clermont vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Gabriel Montpied as Clermont face off against Marseille.

Newly-promoted Clermont are currently 14th in the table, while Marseille are sitting in 4th place.

So can Clermont pull off somewhat of an upset here, or will Marseille pick up their sixth win of the season?

Clermont have not done badly for themselves at all thus far in their first ever Ligue 1 campaign.

Only two weekends ago they defeated reigning champions Lille and were largely unfortunate in last weekend’s loss to Nantes.

However, if they want to climb back up the table, they need to address their defensive issues, as they’ve conceded 22 goals so far - the third most in Ligue 1.

Marseille, meanwhile, are flying high in 4th place right now after a strong start.

They’ve lost just twice in their first 11 games, and while they haven’t won since October 17th, their last two games were solid draws with Paris Saint-Germain and Nice.

Clermont vs Marseille Head-to-Head

These sides have only met once in their history, with Marseille coming out on top 2-1 in a Coupe de la ligue game in 2016.

Clermont form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Marseille form guide: D-D-D-W-L

Clermont Foot 63 @ClermontFoot

Clermont vs Marseille Team News

Clermont

Johan Gastien is suspended for Clermont, who are also missing Yohann Magnin with a knee injury. Striker Mohamed Bayo was involved in a drunk-driving incident resulting in a hit and run, but remained unscathed. However, the club have confirmed that there will be disciplinary consequences for his actions which might result in him not being selected for the match.

Injured: Yohann Magnin

Doubtful: Mohamed Bayo

Suspended: Johan Gastien

Marseille

None of Marseille’s players are currently injured, giving Jorge Sampaoli a full strength squad for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Clermont vs Marseille Predicted XI

Clermont predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Arthur Desmas, Akim Zedadka, Cedric Hountondji, Florent Ogier, Vital N’Simba, Salis Abdul Samed, Jonathan Iglesias, Jodel Dossou, Jason Berthomier, Elbasan Rashani, Pierre-Yves Hamel

Marseille predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez, William Saliba, Duje Caleta-Car, Luan Peres, Cengiz Under, Pape Gueye, Boubacar Kamara, Pol Lirola, Matteo Guendouzi, Dimitri Payet, Arkadiusz Milik

Clermont vs Marseille Prediction

This looks like a tricky match for Clermont, as Marseille have been in strong form and also have an excellent squad overall.

Clermont have the potential to test their visitors here, but overall, expect an away win.

Prediction: Clermont 1-2 Marseille

Edited by Shardul Sant