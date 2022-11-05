Clermont vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | November 6, 2022

Clermont will take on Montpellier on Sunday (November 6) in a Ligue 1 showdown at the Stade Gabriel Montpied. Clermont are sitting in a strong ninth place in the standings, playing only their second top flight season, while Montpellier are lower down in a disappointing 14th.

It’s likely Clermont fans will be more than happy with their league position right now, as the highest they found their team last season after ten games was 14th. However, their recent form has been a slight concern, as they haven’t won since October 9, collecting just two points from their last three games.

Montpellier, meanwhile, are on an appalling run of five straight defeats, having failed to win since September 17. That forced them to fire boss Olivier Dall’Oglio three weeks ago, but caretaker boss Romain Pitau has failed to turn things around.

Clermont vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Clermont only made the top flight for the first time last season, so they have only played Montpellier competitively twice in recent years. Last season saw them win 2-1 at the Stade Gabriel Montpied, but they lost the away fixture.

Montpellier remain the only Ligue 1 team to have not recorded a draw this season, with four wins and nine losses. Worryingly, only Angers and Ajaccio (9) – the bottom two – have lost as many games as them.

Clermont are one of only two teams in the top half to have a negative goal difference, scoring 17 goals and conceding 20. The other top half side in the same situation are Nice.

Despite being far lower in the standings than Clermonth, Montpellier have scored more goals (22) than their opponents this weekend. However, they have also conceded 27, giving them Ligue 1’s third-leakiest defence.

Montpellier have lost ten of their last 11 away games in Ligue 1, with their only win coming over Brest in August.

Clermont vs Montpellier Prediction

On paper, this game ought to be a close one. Both teams are evenly matched, and it’s arguable that Montpellier probably have more firepower in attack, thanks to the presence of Elye Wahi and Wahbi Khazri.

However, Montpellier have been on terrible form in recent weeks, don’t have a permanent manager, and have been tinkering with their system, which clearly hasn’t helped them.

Clermont, meanwhile, have not shone in recent weeks. However, they’ve also avoided hitting a bad patch, and with home advantage, should take all three points here.

Prediction: Clermont 2-1 Montpellier

Clermont vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Clermont win

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals – Yes (There have been over 2.5 goals scored in five of Montpellier’s last six Ligue 1 games.)

Tip 3: Elye Wahi to score for Montpellier – Yes (Wahi has six goals this season and scored in his last game against Lyon.)

