Clermont vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29th 2023

Clermont face off with Nantes in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Gabriel Montpied this Sunday.

Clermont are in their second Ligue 1 season, and they are doing well, all things considered. Right now they sit in eighth place, and while they’re too far behind to push for European qualification, a solid mid-table finish definitely looks within their grasp.

Nantes, meanwhile, are currently in 13th place, and while they should be safe, they are actually just six points above the drop zone, meaning that they will probably be looking over their shoulders. They are in decent form, though, so they should come into this one with confidence.

Clermont vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent games between these sides have largely been dominated by Nantes. They drew with Clermont in October, but beat them twice last season in their first games against them since 2013.

Clermont are on one of the better runs in Ligue 1 at the minute, as they have won their last three games in a row, beating Lyon, Rennes and Angers. However, they have not played since January 15 after they were dumped out of the Coupe de France early on.

Nantes have lost just once in their last nine games, and are currently riding an unbeaten run of five matches. They most recently defeated Montpellier in Ligue 1 action, and have also progressed to the Coupe de France Round of 16, giving them some hope of retaining the trophy after their shock win last season.

Despite four league places separating Clermont from Nantes, it’s the lower-placed visitors who can boast the better defense coming into this game. Nantes have conceded just 24 goals, one of the lowest totals outside of the top three, compared to 27 for Clermont.

Nantes keeper Alban Lafont has kept the third-most clean sheets in Ligue 1 this season with six, with four clean sheets in his last four matches.

Clermont vs Nantes Prediction

Despite Clermont sitting some way above Nantes leading into this game, it could be a difficult match for them on paper.

The away side have been in excellent form in recent weeks, particularly from a defensive standpoint, although they will be without a handful of key players due to injuries.

However, the home side will still be hopeful, having won their last three league games, and while they won’t expect to blitz Nantes, they have become used to grinding results out in tight games recently.

Overall, it’s hard to pick a winner in this one, so a draw feels likely.

Prediction: Clermont 1-1 Nantes

Clermont vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to feature less than 2.5 goals – Yes (Three of Nantes’ last four games have seen less than 2.5 goals, while Clermont have only scored five goals in their last four games).

Tip 3: Moses Simon to score for Nantes – Yes (Simon is coming back from injury, has scored five goals this season, and is due a goal at some point soon).

