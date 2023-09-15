Clermont vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17th 2023

Clermont face off with Nantes in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Gabriel Montpied this Sunday.

Both of these sides have struggled at the start of their 2023-24 campaigns, with Clermont currently in 16th place and Nantes just one spot above them in 15th.

With both sides desperate for some points, who will come out on top this weekend?

Clermont vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Clermont have a poor record against Nantes in recent years. While both of the last two games between these sides ended in draws, Clermont have not beaten this weekend’s visitors since May 2013 when they faced off in Ligue 2.

Clermont are yet to pick up a victory thus far this season. They lost their first three matches, and only picked up their first point in their last game, securing a 2-2 draw with Toulouse thanks to a 95th-minute equalizer.

Nantes have also failed to pick up a single win in their first four games, although their results have arguably been more convincing than Clermont’s. Their two points have come from draws with two of Ligue 1’s better sides in Monaco and Marseille.

Nantes forward Mostafa Mohamed has scored four goals in his opening four games this season, putting him second in Ligue 1’s scoring charts.

In contrast, Clermont have only scored four goals, and also boast Ligue 1’s second-worst defense up to this point, having conceded nine.

Clermont vs Nantes Prediction

Both of these sides have struggled for traction so far this season, although Clermont’s 2-2 draw with Toulouse before the international break may have helped them with some momentum.

Despite this, this weekend’s match looks like a difficult one for them. Nantes are a dangerous attacking outfit and have only failed to score in one match this season, even if their results haven’t been great.

Having said that, Clermont have the home advantage and they are also capable of scoring goals. Nantes don’t exactly have the best defense in their own right. Therefore, a draw is the most likely result.

Prediction: Clermont 1-1 Nantes

Clermont vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score – Yes (Neither side have the best defense and Nantes have only drawn one blank this season).

Tip 3: Mostafa Mohamed to score for Nantes – Yes (Mohamed has scored four goals in his opening four games this season).