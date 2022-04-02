Clermont vs Nantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Ligue 1 returns this weekend and will see Clermont host Nantes at the Stade Gabriel Montpied on Sunday.

Clermont are struggling for form at the moment and are edging closer towards a battle for survival. They were beaten 3-1 by Lens in their last game, squandering the early lead handed to them by Elbasan Rashani.

The newly-promoted outfit now sit 17th in the league table with 28 points from 29 games. They are just six points above rock-bottom and will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend.

Nantes have hit a rough patch in their race for European football. They were beaten 1-0 by defending champions Lille in their last game and failed to capitalize on their numerical advantage after their opponents were reduced to 10 men in the second half.

The visitors sit ninth in the Ligue 1 standings, with 42 points from 29 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and resume their quest for Europe.

Clermont vs Nantes Head-to-Head

There have been 12 meetings between Clermont and Nantes. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won two more. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season. Nantes won the game 2-1.

Clermont Form Guide: L-D-W-D-D

Nantes Form Guide: L-L-L-W-D

Clermont vs Nantes Team News

Clermont

Cedric Houtondji has been ruled out of the season after fracturing his arm in training last week. Salis Abdul Samed has served his suspension and should return to the starting XI this weekend.

Injured: Cedric Houtondji

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nantes

Nicolas Pallois and Charles Traore are both injured and are not expected to play this weekend. Marcus Coco, Quentin Merlin and Samuel Moutoussamy are all recovering from injuries and are doubts for the game.

Injured: Nicolas Pallois, Charles Traore

Doubtful: Marcus Coco, Quentin Merlin, Samuel Moutoussamy

Suspended: None

Clermont vs Nantes Predicted XI

Clermont Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ouparine Djoco; Akim Zedadka, Florent Ogier, Alidu Seidu, Arial Mendy; Salis Abdul Samed, Johan Gastien, Jason Berthomier; Lucas Da Cunha, Mohamed Bayo, Elbasan Rashani

Nantes Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alban Lafont; Jean-Charles Castelletto, Dennis Appiah, Andrei Girotto; Osman Bukari, Pedro Chirivella, Ludovic Blas, Wylan Cyprien, Fabio; Randal Kolo Muani, Moses Simon

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Clermont vs Nantes Prediction

Clermont are on a four-game winless run in the league and have won just one of their last six games. They have struggled on home turf this season, winning just three of their 14 games so far.

Nantes are on a run of back-to-back 1-0 defeats, marking their first consecutive goalless outings since late August last year. Nantes are, however, the stronger side ahead of Sunday's clash and should return to winning ways.

Prediction: Clermont 1-3 Nantes

Edited by Peter P