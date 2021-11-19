Clermont vs Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Clermont take on Nice in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Gabriel Montpied on Sunday.

Newly-promoted Clermont have slipped to 15th place after a recent poor run, while Nice are still flying high in third.

Can the newly-promoted side cause an upset here, or will this be business as usual for Nice?

Clermont vs Nice Head-to-Head

After being promoted from Ligue 2 last season, Clermont started off their first Ligue 1 campaign brightly.

They won their first two games and drew their next two, putting them in an unlikely third place going into September’s international break.

However, six losses since then – including three in their last three games – have seen Clermont slide down the table into 15th.

Nice, meanwhile, are still flying high in the table under new boss Christophe Galtier. With seven wins from their first 13 matches, they are currently in third place in the table.

However, their last match was a disappointing one, as they fell to defeat at the hands of Montpellier, losing 0-1 at the Allianz Riviera.

That loss broke a three-game unbeaten streak and was only their second defeat in seven games.

Given this is Clermont’s first season in Ligue 1, they have no historical record against Nice to speak of.

Clermont form guide: D-W-L-L-L

Nice form guide: L-W-D-W-L

Clermont vs Nice Team News

Clermont

Two players are expected to miss this game for the hosts due to injury.

Injured: Cedric Hountondji, Yohann Magnin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nice

Defender Dante is suspended for Nice, while a further seven players are out with injuries.

Injured: Melvin Bard, Amine Gouiri, Youcef Atal, Hichem Boudaoui, Evann Guessand, Robson Bambu, Justin Kluivert

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Dante

Clermont vs Nice Predicted XI

Clermont predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Arthur Desmas, Akim Zedadka, Jean-Claude Billong, Florent Ogier, Vital N’Simba, Salis Abdul Samed, Jonathan Iglesias, Jim Allevinah, Jason Berthomier, Elbasan Rashani, Mohamed Bayo

Nice predicted XI (4-4-2): Walter Benitez, Jordan Lotomba, Jean-Clair Todibo, Flavius Daniliuc, Hassane Kamara, Lucas Da Cunha, Mario Lemina, Khephren Thuram, Alexis Claude Maurice, Andy Delort, Kasper Dolberg

Clermont vs Nice Prediction

Nice are suffering a bit of an injury crisis right now, and that – along with the goalscoring ability of Mohamed Bayo – will give Clermont hope for this match.

However, the visitors still have a decent amount of strength in depth and, having had time to prepare, Christophe Galtier will undoubtedly have his side ready.

We expect this encounter to end in an away win for Nice.

Prediction: Clermont 0-2 Nice

