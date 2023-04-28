Clermont vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | April 30, 2023

Clermont host Reims at the Stade Gabriel Montpied in Ligue 1 on Sunday (April 30).

Just one spot separates the two teams, with Reims in eighth and Clermont ninth. A win for the hosts will allow them to leapfrog their opponents, as they're only one point behind them.

The form of both sides seemingly favours Clermont slightly. They have won their last four Ligue 1 games, while Reims fell to a disappointing defeat at home to Strasbourg last weekend and have not won since April 2.

Clermont vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between the sides have been mixed. Clermont have won two of the last six meetings and lost three. Their last meeting at the Stade Gabriel Montpied ended goalless.

Clermont’s run of four wins is their best this season. It's worth noting, though, that three of those wins came over three of the current bottom four - Troyes, Ajaccio and Angers.

Reims’ run of one win in five games is the first real setback they have had under William Still. He oversaw a remarkable unbeaten run of 19 games between October 2 and March 12.

Reims’ top scorer Folarin Balogun has 18 goals this term, putting him behind only three players in Ligue 1. However, he has not scored in his last two games.

Clermont’s Brazilian defender Neto Borges is one of just ten player in Ligue 1 to have been sent off twice this season. He most recently saw red against Angers and will miss this game due to suspension.

Clermont vs Reims Prediction

With both sides now safe from relegation but unlikely to make a push for European qualification, they have little to play for outside of pride.However, based on the quality of Reims’ squad and Clermont’s excellent recent form, this should be an entertaining game.

On paper, Reims are probably the stronger side, but they’ve looked a bit vulnerable lately, so a high-scoring draw seems like the most likely result.

Prediction: Clermont 2-2 Reims

Clermont vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to see more than 2.5 goals – Yes (There have been over 2.5 goals scored in five of Clermont’s last six games.)

Tip 3: Folarin Balogun to score for Reims – Yes (Balogun has rarely gone more than two or three games without a goal this season.)

Poll : 0 votes