Clermont vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | January 11, 2023

Clermont will host high-flying Rennes in Ligue 1 at the Stade Gabriel Montpied on Wednesday (January 11).

Clermont recently picked up their first win since October when they upset Lyon 1-0 on New Year’s Day. The victory snapped a six-game winless streak, although three of those games were draws. Pascal Gastien’s side are ninth in the standings.

Rennes, meanwhile, are pushing for UEFA Champions League qualification this season. They're fourth in the league table and are just two points behind third-placed Marseille. Most recently, they got back to winning ways in the league, beating Nice 2-1 for their tenth win of the campaign.

Clermont vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Clermont and Rennes have only faced off three times previously. While Rennes beat Clermont 6-0 at home last season, they fell to a 2-1 defeat on their last visit to the Stade Gabriel Montpied.

Only league leaders Paris St. Germain (46) have scored more goals than Rennes (34). Forward Martin Terrier has contributed nine of them.

Clermont’s tally of 20 goals scored is comfortably the lowest in the top half of the table, with Lyon, who sit directly above them, scoring seven more.

Rennes’ Benjamin Bourigeaud has four assists this season, with only seven players producing more.

Clermont’s profligacy in front of goal was on display this weekend in the Coupe de France. They drew goalless with regional side FCO Strasbourg Koenigshoffen before losing on penalties.

Clermont vs Rennes Prediction

Clermont are no pushovers, but this ought to be a comfortable win for Rennes, all things considered.

The away side are one of Ligue 1’s most free-scoring ones, losing just once since August. That was a disappointing 3-1 loss to Reims in their first game following the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

They now appear to have found their groove again, if their win over Nice was anything to go by. It’s difficult to imagine Clermont being able to stop the visitors in full flow, so expect an away win.

Prediction: Clermont 0-2 Rennes

Clermont vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Rennes

Tip 2: Martin Terrier to be involved in a goal for Rennes – Yes (Terrier has 17 goal involvements in 22 games this season.)

Tip 3: Rennes to keep a clean sheet – Yes (Rennes have conceded just 18 goals this season, while Clermont have struggled to score.)

