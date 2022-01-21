Clermont vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22 

Clermont and Rennes will trade tackles in a Ligue 1 matchday 22 fixture at the Stade Gabriel Montpied on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Strasbourg at the same ground. Kevin Gameiro's first-half strike was added to by Cedric Hountondji's second-half own goal to hand the visitors all three points.

Rennes were rampant in a 6-0 thrashing of Bordeaux on home turf. Serhou Guirassy stepped off the bench to round off the rout with a brace.

The victory helped Les Rouge et Noir hold on to fifth spot in the table, having garnered 34 points from 21 matches. Clermont sit in 17th place and are just one point above the dropzone.

Clermont vs Rennes Head-to-Head

Rennes were victorious in each of their last two clashes with Clermont. The first leg meeting between the two sides ended in a 6-0 victory for Rennes in September.

The home side are currently on a four-game winless run in all competitions. Rennes returned to winning ways last weekend after going three matches without a victory.

Clermont form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-W

Rennes form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-W

Clermont vs Rennes Team News

Clermont

Arthur Desmas and Jean-Claude Billong have been sidelined with injuries. Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Mohamed Bayo and Jim Allevinah all helped their respective nations qualify for the knockout rounds of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Injuries: Arthur Desmas, Jean-Claude Billong

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Jim Allevinah, Eddine Khaoui, Mohamed Bayo

Rennes

Flavien Tait (groin), Romain Salin (calf) and Jeremy Gelin (ACL) have all been ruled out with injuries. Nayef Aguerd, Alfred Gomis and Hamari Traore are all still disputing AFCON 2021 with their respective nations.

Kamaldeen Sulemana was part of the Ghanaian squad that shockingly got eliminated from the group stage and could be in line for a quick return.

Injuries: Flavien Tait, Romain Salin, Jeremy Gelin

Suspension: None

International Duty: Nayef Aguerd, Alfred Gomis, Hamari Traore

Doubtful: Kamaldeen Sulemana

Clermont vs Rennes Predicted XI

Clermont Foot Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ouparine Djoco (GK); Arial Mendy, Florent Ogier, Cedric Hountondji, Akim Zedadaka; Yohann Magnin, Johan Gastien; Jodel Dossou, Jason Berthomier, Elbasan Rashani; Pierre-Yves Hamel

Rennes predicted XI (4-3-3): Dogan Alemdar (GK); Adrien Truffert, Warmed Omari, Loic Bade, Lorenz Assignon; Lovro Majer, Baptiste Santamaria, Jonas Martin; Benjamin Bourigeaud, Gaetan Laborde, Jeremy Doku

Clermont vs Rennes Prediction

The hosts have been poor on their own patch and have especially struggled in front of goal. Rennes have also struggled away from home and this could be a low-scoring game.

However, the visitors have more impetus given their quest for a top four finish and we are backing Rennes to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Clermont 0-1 Rennes

