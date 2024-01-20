Clermont vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2024

Clermont face off with Strasbourg at the Stade Gabriel Montpied in the Coupe de France’s round of 32 this Sunday.

With neither of these sides really doing that well in Ligue 1 right now, a good cup run could be the tonic that they need. Therefore, both teams will be very hopeful of a win here.

With that in mind, who is likely to come out on top?

Clermont vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last season’s Coupe de France saw both of these teams fall in the round of 64. Strasbourg lost on penalties to Angers after a 0-0 draw, while ironically, Clermont were also beaten on penalties by FCO Strasbourg Koenigshoffen, the smaller team in the city.

Equally ironic is the fact that exactly a week after facing off here, Clermont will once again play host to Strasbourg, this time in a Ligue 1 clash.

The last time these sides faced off, the match ended 0-0. Interestingly, it was the third draw between these sides in as many games. To find the last time Clermont defeated Strasbourg, though, you have to go back to 2017.

Clermont’s last game saw them defeat Nantes 1-2 in what was their first league victory since November 12. The victory broke a horrible run of six games without a victory.

Strasbourg, in contrast, have won their last three league games in a row, all by the same score – 2-1. They have actually lost just once in their last eight games in Ligue 1.

Clermont vs Strasbourg Prediction

Despite their home advantage, the odds seem firmly stacked against Clermont in this game. Not only have they not beaten Strasbourg for six years, but the form guide suggests they will struggle, too.

Sure, they won their last game and also got past Metz in this competition, but that was their first win in some time. Strasbourg, meanwhile, have won their last three matches in a row and appear to be coming into a rich vein of form.

Add in Clermont’s profligacy in front of goal, and everything points to an away win here.

Prediction: Clermont 0-2 Strasbourg

Clermont vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Strasbourg to win.

Tip 2: Strasbourg to score at least two goals – Yes (Strasbourg have scored two or more goals in their last four games).

Tip 3: Clermont to fail to score – Yes (Clermont are Ligue 1’s lowest-scoring side and have drawn nine blanks this season, including one against Strasbourg).