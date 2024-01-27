Clermont vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2024

Clermont face off with Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Gabriel-Montpied this Sunday.

The home side are currently struggling for traction in Ligue 1, while Strasbourg look relatively comfortable in a mid-table slot right now.

Can 17th-placed Clermont pick up some valuable points, or will their struggles continue this weekend?

Clermont vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Clermont have not beaten Strasbourg in their last six meetings, and have lost three of those games too. The last time Clermont beat this weekend’s visitors at their home ground was September 2009.

Clermont’s last league game saw them pick up a win over Nantes. This win was their first in Ligue 1 action since November 12, and broke a winless run of six games.

Strasbourg, in contrast, are on a five-game unbeaten run, with their last game being a draw with Marseille. This sequence has seen them defeat Le Havre, Lorient and Lille in impressive showings.

With just 13 goals scored, Clermont are Ligue 1’s most profligate side. This lack of goals explains why they are currently mired in a relegation battle, as they sit just two points off the bottom of the table.

Weirdly, these two sides faced off in the Coupe de France last weekend at the same ground, too. In that match, Strasbourg comfortably ran out 1-3 winners, something that bodes well for their chances here.

Clermont vs Strasbourg Prediction

No game in football is identical, but given what we saw last weekend when these sides faced off, it’s difficult to imagine the result being different here.

Last weekend’s game saw Strasbourg take a three-goal lead before conceding an 88th-minute consolation, and by and large, Clermont were outclassed by their opponents.

It seems near impossible that the home side could turn that kind of thing around in just a week, particularly as Strasbourg’s overall form has been impressive anyway. Therefore, the prediction is an away victory.

Prediction: Clermont 0-2 Strasbourg

Clermont vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Strasbourg to win.

Tip 2: Strasbourg to keep a clean sheet – Yes (Clermont struggled to score past them last weekend and have the worst goal record in Ligue 1 right now).

Tip 3: Strasbourg to score at least 1.5 goals – Yes (Strasbourg easily scored three goals against Clermont last weekend and it’s easy to imagine them repeating that here).