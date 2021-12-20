Clermont vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22 

Clermont and Strasbourg will battle for three points in a Ligue 1 matchday 19 fixture on Wednesday.

The two sides will be in buoyant mood, having each secured progress in the Cup over the weekend. The hosts secured a comfortable 4-0 away victory over Bas d'Avignon, with Jordan Tell scoring a brace from the spot.

Habib Diallo's 15th-minute goal away from home was enough to help Strasbourg progress at the expense of Valenciennes.

Both sides will turn their attention to Ligue 1 action where they have different aspirations. Clermont currently sit in 16th place on 17 points and are just two points above the dropzone. Strasbourg's strong performance this season has them in seventh spot on 26 points, with European qualification within reach for them.

Clermont vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head

Strasbourg have three wins from their last eight matches against Clermont Foot. The hosts were victorious on two occasions while three matches ended in a share of spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in a Ligue 2 clash in February 2017. A brace from Remy Dugimont helped Clermont secure a 2-0 win away from home, although Strasbourg ended the season as champions and gained promotion.

Clermont form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-L

Strasbourg form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Clermont vs Strasbourg Team News

Clermont

Oriol Busquets (calf), Elba Rashani (muscle), Jean-Claude Billong (ankle), Josue Albert (calf), Cedric Hountondji (groin), Jim Allevinah (calf) and Pierre-Yves Hamel (groin) have all been ruled out due to injuries.

Yadaly Diaby is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Oriol Busquets, Elba Rashani, Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Josue Albert, Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Cedric Hountondji, Jim Allevinah, Pierre-Yves Hamel

Suspension: Yadaly Diaby

Strasbourg

Maxime Le Marchand (back) and Lebo Mothiba (knee) are both sidelined due to injuries.

Injuries: Lebo Mothiba, Maxime Le Marchand

Suspension: None

Clermont vs Strasbourg Predicted XI

Clermont Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Arthur Desmas (GK); Vital N'Simba, Yohann Magnin, Florent Ogier, Akim Zedadka; Salis Abdul Samed, Johan Gastien; Jonathan Iglesias, Jason Berthomier, Joddel Dosou; Mohamed Bayo

Strasbourg predicted XI (5-3-2): Matz Sels (GK); Anthony Caci, Lucas Perrin, Gerzino Nyamsi, Alexander Djiku, Frederic Guilbert; Adrien Thomasson, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Ibrahima Sissoko, Habib Diallo, Ludovic Ajorque

Clermont vs Strasbourg Prediction

Clermont have struggled in recent months, with just one win in their last eight league games. However, that victory came in their most recent fixture and this, coupled with their cup victory, would have lifted spirits in the team.

Strasbourg are chasing European qualification for the first time in over 15 years and we are backing the visitors to secure a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Clermont 0-1 Strasbourg

Edited by Vishal Subramanian