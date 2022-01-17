Clermont vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22 

Clermont and Strasbourg will battle for three points in a rescheduled Ligue 1 matchday 19 fixture at the Stade Gabriel Montpied on Wednesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Monaco on Sunday. Wissam Ben Yedder stepped off the bench to score a second-half brace in the rout.

Strasbourg secured maximum points in a 3-1 comeback victory over Montpellier on home turf. Three goals in the final 13 minutes helped Les Bleu et Blanc overturn Florent Mollet's first-half strike after the visitors were reduced to 10 men.

The victory saw the Alsace outfit leapfrog their opponents into seventh place, having garnered 32 points from 20 matches. Clermont Foot sit in 16th place on 18 points, one point above the dropzone.

Clermont vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head

This will be the ninth meeting between the two sides. The hosts have two wins to their name while Strasbourg Alsace were victorious on two occasions with three previous matches ending in a stalemate.

This will be their first meeting since a Ligue 2 fixture in February 2017. Remy Dugimont's brace helped Clermont secure a 2-0 victory away from home.

Strasbourg are the more in-form side, having won four of their last five league matches. Tuesday's hosts are on a three-game winless run.

Clermont form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-W

Strasbourg form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-L

Clermont vs Strasbourg Team News

Clermont

Jean-Claude Billong has been sidelined with an ankle injury while Alidu Seidu is suspended. The trio of Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Mohamed Bayo and Jim Allevina are currently competing in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Injury: Jean-Claude Billong

Suspension: Alidu Seidu

International duty: Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Mohamed Bayo, Jim Allevina

Strasbourg

Moise Sahi Dion and Maxime Le Marchand have been sidelined with muscle and back injuries respectively.

Alexander Djiku and Habib Diallo are on international duty with Ghana and Senegal respectively, while Eiji Kawashima is in self-isolation due to COVID-19.

Injuries: Moise Sahi Dion, Maxime Le Marchand

Suspension: None

COVID-19: Eiji Kawashima

International duty: Alexander Djiku and Habib Diallo

Clermont vs Strasbourg Predicted XI

Clermont Foot Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ouparine Djoco (GK); Arial Mendy, Florent Ogier, Cedric Houtondji, Akim Zedadaka; Yohann Magnin, Johan Gastien; Jodel Dossou, Jason Berthomier, Elbasan Rashani; Pierre-Yves Hamel

Strasbourg predicted XI (3-5-2): Matz Sels (GK); Lucas Perrin, Gerzino Nyamsi, Anthony Caci; Dimitri Lienard, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Sanjin Prcic, Ibrahima Sissoko, Karol Fila; Adrien Thomasson, Kevin Gameiro

Clermont vs Strasbourg Prediction

Clermont Foot have struggled on their return to the top-flight and a major reason for this has been their poor form on home turf.

Strasbourg are flying high at the moment and come into the game as the more in-form team. We are backing the visitors to secure maximum points in addition to a clean sheet.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Clermont 0-2 Strasbourg

Edited by Ashwin