Clermont vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4, 2022

Clermont will play host to Toulouse in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Gabriel Montpied on Sunday.

Just one point separates the two teams, with Clermont sitting in 12th place on six points, while Toulouse are one place behind them with five points. That means the two teams are evenly matched going into Sunday’s game.

Neither team has been in the best of form recently. Both teams are on two-match losing streaks, with Clermont falling to Lorient and Marseille, while Toulouse have been beaten by Nantes and Paris St. Germain.

As neither team has looked too strong in defence thus far, an exciting high-scoring game could ensue.

Clermont vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Toulouse have conceded at least two goals in their last three Ligue 1 games. Interestingly, they have not conceded as many as their opponents this weekend, as Clermont have let in ten to Toulouse’s nine.

The last time the two teams faced off in the league was in the 2020-21 Ligue 2 season. In that game at the Stade Gabriel Montpied, both teams had a man sent off in a 1-1 draw.

Toulouse will be without last season’s top scorer Rhys Healey here, as the English striker has suffered a torn ACL and is likely to be ruled out till next year.

Clermont have yet to draw a game season, with only two other teams – Montpellier and Troyes – also having no draws to their name.

Toulouse have not won on their last four visits to the Stade Gabriel Piedmont, with their last victory there taking place way back in April 2003.

Clermont vs Toulouse Prediction

Considering both teams’ recent shaky form, this is a difficult game to call. Neither team has the strongest defence, nor are they truly free-scoring either.

Toulouse may come into this game with a little more confidence than their hosts, as they put up a spirited fight in their recent loss to Paris St. Germain, but Clermont will have home advantage here.

Consideiring all the aforementioned factors, a draw seems to be the most likely result.

Prediction: Clermont 1-1 Toulouse

Clermont vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Draw

Tip 2: Game to feature less than 2.5 goals – YES (Clermont have seen less than 2.5 goals in their last five home games against Toulouse.)

Tip 3: Clermont to score – YES (Toulouse have only kept one clean sheet this season.)

