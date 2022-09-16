Clermont vs Troyes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2022-23

Sunday sees Clermont face off with Troyes in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Gabriel Montpied.

Clermont are currently in ninth place in the league table, while Troyes are four places below them in 13th.

Which of these mid-table sides will come out on top this weekend?

Clermont vs Troyes Head-to-Head

Clermont have started their second Ligue 1 campaign in pretty good fashion considering they lost key player Mohamed Bayo at the end of last season.

Thus far, they’ve won three, drawn one and lost three of their opening seven matches, and most recently drew 0-0 with Strasbourg after defeating Toulouse 2-0 two weekends ago.

However, Clermont’s goal difference is a little worrying, as they’ve conceded 10 but only scored eight, comfortably the lowest total in the top half of the table right now.

Troyes have scored three more goals than their hosts here with 11, but they’ve conceded 15 and have only won twice, hence their lower spot in the table.

Their last game saw them suffer a tight 1-0 defeat at the hands of Lens, and you have to go back to August 31st for their most recent win, a 2-4 upset of Monaco.

The last time these sides faced off, each team had a man sent off as the game ended in a 0-1 win for Clermont.

Including friendly games, Clermont have won their last four meetings with Troyes at home, last suffering defeat in May 2019.

Clermont form guide: W-L-L-W-D

Troyes form guide: L-W-W-D-L

Clermont Foot 63 @ClermontFoot

À 3 jours de la réception de Troyes, réservez vos places pour pousser nos clermontois vers une nouvelle victoire à domicile



𝐏𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐥 : des billets seront en vente aux guichets du stade le jour du match ! 🎟️ 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞 :À 3 jours de la réception de Troyes, réservez vos places pour pousser nos clermontois vers une nouvelle victoire à domicile𝐏𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐥 : des billets seront en vente aux guichets du stade le jour du match ! 🎟️ 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞 :À 3 jours de la réception de Troyes, réservez vos places pour pousser nos clermontois vers une nouvelle victoire à domicile 🌋👊𝐏𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐥 : des billets seront en vente aux guichets du stade le jour du match !

Clermont vs Troyes Team News

Clermont

Clermont have two players doubtful for this game, with Mehdi Zeffane and Baila Diallo likely to miss out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Mehdi Zeffane, Baila Diallo

Suspended: None

Troyes

Only one player is out for Troyes, with the rest of the squad fit and ready.

Injured: Andreas Bruus

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Clermont vs Troyes Predicted XI

Clermont predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Mory Diaw, Mateusz Wieteska, Alidu Seidu, Maximiliano Caufriez, Jeremie Bela, Johan Gastien, Maxime Gonalons, Neto Borges, Muhammed Cham, Jodel Dossou, Komnen Andric

Troyes predicted XI (3-4-3): Gauthier Gallon, Jackson Porozo, Yohann Salmier, Erik Palmer-Brown, Thierno Balde, Rominigue Kouame, Florian Tardieu, Papa Yade, Rony Lopes, Mama Balde, Ike Ugbo

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Clermont vs Troyes Prediction

This should be a tight game to call given the sides’ similar form, position in the table and overall ability.

Clermont are perhaps in slightly better form, but they’ve struggled in front of goal and that might mean that they can’t find a way to pick up the victory.

We expect a draw in this game.

Prediction: Clermont 1-1 Troyes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far