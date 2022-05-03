Club Always Ready vs Boca Juniors prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Club Always Ready and Boca Juniors go head-to-head at the Estadio Hernando Siles in Group E of the Copa Libertadores on Thursday.

The hosts head into the game on a six-match winless run and will be looking to end this dry spell and move into the top half of the table.

Club Always Ready failed to find their feet on Sunday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Club Bolivar in the Bolivian top flight.

They have now failed to taste victory in six consecutive games, picking up three draws and losing three since a 6-2 win over FC Universitario de Vinto on April 8.

With four points from three games, Always Ready are currently third in Group E of the Copa Libertadores.

Elsewhere, Boca Juniors returned to winning ways last time out as they saw off Barracas Central 2-0 in the Copa de la Liga.

This followed a 2-0 defeat against Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores on April 27 which saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Boca Juniors are currently rooted to the bottom of Group E after picking up three points from their opening three games.

Club Always Ready vs Boca Juniors Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the two sides. Their first encounter came back in April’s reverse fixture, when the Argentine outfit cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Club Always Ready Form Guide: L-D-D-L-D

Boca Juniors Form Guide: W-L-W-D-D

Club Always Ready vs Boca Juniors Team News

Club Always Ready

The hosts head into the game with a clean bill of health, giving manager Eduardo Villegas the luxury of a full-strength squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Suspended: Rodrigo Ramallo

Boca Juniors

Diego Gonzalez and Norberto Briasco are recuperating from injuries and are out of contention for the visitors.

Injured: Diego Gonzalez, Norberto Briasco

Suspended: None

Club Always Ready vs Boca Juniors Predicted XI

Always Ready (4-1-4-1): Arnaldo Gimenez; Marc Enoumba, Alex Rambal, Nelson Cabrera, Jorge Flores; Alejandro Chumacero; Juan Carlos Arce, Jonathan Borja, Juan Adrian, Gustavo Cristaldo; Marcos Riquelme

Boca Juniors (4-1-4-1): Javier Garcia; Luis Advincula, Jorge Figal, Carlos Zambrano, Frank Fabra; Guillermo Fernandez; Cristian Medina, Oscar Romero, Juan Edgardo Ramirez; Eduardo Salvio, Luis Vazquez

Club Always Ready vs Boca Juniors Prediction

With just one point separating Club Always Ready and Boca Juniors, we predict a thrilling contest with plenty of goalmouth action. Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we are tipping Boca Juniors to come away victorious once again.

Prediction: Club Always Ready 1-2 Boca Juniors

