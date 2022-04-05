Club Always Ready vs Corinthians prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021-22

Club Always Ready and Corinthians get their Copa Libertadores campaign underway on Wednesday when they lock horns at the Estadio Municipal de El Alto.

The Brazilian outfit head into the game fresh off the back of a cup semi-final defeat at the hands of Sao Paulo and will be looking to quickly return to winning ways.

Club Always Ready continue to struggle for form in the Bolivian top flight as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Blooming last Saturday.

This followed a slender 1-0 victory over Club Deportivo Real Santa Cruz which saw their four-game winless run come to an end.

Club Always Ready have now lost just once in their last 17 home matches and will be backing themselves to come away with maximum points against the visitors.

Meanwhile, Corinthians fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sao Paulo in the semi-finals of the Campeonato Paulista last time out.

Prior to that, they were on a two-game winning streak, beating Grêmio Novorizontino 1-0 on March 20 before seeing off Guarani 7-6 on penalties.

Corinthians head into Wednesday’s game winless in all but one of their last five outings, losing three and claiming one draw in that time

Club Always Ready vs Corinthians Head-To-Head

This will be the first encounter between the two sides and they will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Club Always Ready Form Guide: L-W-D-L-L

Corinthians Form Guide: W-L-W-W-L

Club Always Ready vs Corinthians Team News

Club Always Ready

There are no known injuries in the Club Always Ready squad heading into Wednesday’s game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Corinthians

The visitors will be without Ruan Oliveira and Danilo Avelar, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Ruan Oliveira, Danilo Avelar

Suspended: None

Club Always Ready vs Corinthians Predicted XI

Club Always Ready (4-4-2): Lucas Galarza; Medina Roman, Marc Enoumba, Nelson Cabrera, Jorge Flores; Elkin Blanco, Sergio Adrian, Rodrigo Romallo, Gustavo Cristaldo; Juan Arce, Marcos Riquelme

Corinthians (4-2-3-1): Cássio; Fagner, João Victor, Gil, Lucas Piton; Renato Augusto, Du Queiroz; Gustavo Silva, Paulinho, Willian; Róger Guedes

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Club Always Ready vs Corinthians Prediction

While Corinthians have struggled to make their mark on the road in recent weeks, Club Always Ready have been dominant on home soil, losing just once at home since last April.

We predict the Bolivians will maintain this fine form and claim all three points with the home crowd cheering them on.

Prediction: Club Always Ready 2-1 Corinthians

Edited by Peter P