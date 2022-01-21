Club America vs Atlas prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022 

Club America and Atlas will trade tackles in a matchday three fixture of the 2022 Liga MX season.

Both sides come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw. The hosts had to settle for a share of the spoils away to Puebla. Salvador Reyes' early opener was canceled out by Maximiliano Araujo's goal on the stroke of halftime.

Edgar Zaldivar Valverde scored a second-half equalizer to help Atlas snatch a point away to Club Leon.

The draw means they have dropped into seventh spot in the table on four points while Club America are in 11th place on a solitary point.

Club America vs Atlas Head-to-Head

Club America have 22 wins from their last 46 games against Atlas FC. The visitors were victorious on 14 occasions while 10 matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2021 when a late goal by Sebastian Cordova helped Club America secure a 1-0 away win.

The capital side have started the campaign with a draw while Atlas have one draw and one win from two league games so far.

Club America form guide (Liga MX Clausura): D

Atlas form guide (Liga MX Clausura): D-W

Club America vs Atlas Team News

Club America

There are no injury concerns for Club America. However, Mario Osuna is a doubt for the game. The hosts will also be without coach Santiago Solari and forward Roger Martinez, who are suspended for the red card they received against Puebla.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Mario Osuna

Suspension: Roger Martinez

Atlas

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Club America vs Atlas Predicted XI

Club America Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Ochoa (GK); Luis Fuentes, Jordan Silva, Sebastian Caceres, Jorge Sanchez; Antonio Lopez, Pedro Aquino; Salvador Reyes, Alvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sanchez; Henry Martin

Atlas FC Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Camilo Vargas (GK); Gaddi Ledesma, Hugo Nervo, Anderson Santamaria; Luis Reyes, Angel Marquez, Aldo Rocha, Diego Barbosa; Edgar Valverde, Ian Ramirez; Franco Troyansky

Club America vs Atlas Prediction

Club America enter the game as favorites and will want to register their first victory of the new campaign to avoid falling off the pace in the title race.

Atlas have enough quality within their ranks to harm the hosts if given the opportunity but we are backing America to emerge victorious.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Club America 2-0 Atlas

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Shardul Sant