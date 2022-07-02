Club America vs Atlas prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022-23

Club America and Atlas will get their Mexican Liga MX campaign underway when they lock horns at the Estadio Azteca on Sunday.

Fernando Ortiz’s team head into the weekend off successive wins in pre-season and will look to keep that run going.

Club America enjoyed a fine pre-season campaign, seeing off Cancun FC and Club Leon respectively in their two friendly outings.

Before that, they suffered a 4-1 aggregate defeat against Pachuca in the Torneo Clausura Liga MX semifinals in May. America secured a first-placed finish in the Apertura last season, six points above second-placed Atlas.

Atlas, meanwhile, were beaten on penalties by Cruz Azul in the Super Copa MX final back last Monday.

Before that, they suffered a 2-1 loss at Pachuca on May 30 that saw their eight-game unbeaten run come to an end. Atlas have won three of their last away games across competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding five.

Club America vs Atlas Head-To-Head

Club America boast a superior record in this fixture, claiming 22 wins from the last 47 meetings between the two teams. Atlas have picked up 15 wins in this period, while ten games have ended all square.

Club America Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W.

Atlas Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W.

Club America vs Atlas Form Team News

Club America

Club America head into the weekend with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns, giving manager Fernando Ortiz a full strength squad at his disposal.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Atlas

Atlas will be without the services of 26-year-old midfielder Anibal Chala, who is suspended.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Anibal Chala.

Unavailable: None.

Club America vs Atlas Form Predicted XIs

Club America (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Luis Fuentes, Sebastian Caceres, Bruno Valdez, Jorge Sanchez; Alejandro Zendejas, Alvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sanchez; Diego Valdes, Federico Vinas, Roger Martinez.

Atlas (3-5-2): Camilo Vargas; Anderson Santamaría, Hugo Nervo, Emanuel Aguilera; Aldo Rocha, Luis Reyes, Edgar Zaldívar, Jose Abella, Edison Flores; Jonathan Herrera, Christopher Trejo.

Club America vs Atlas Form Prediction

Considering the past results between the two teams, a thrilling and nerve-racking contest could ensue this weekend. However, Club America should continue their fine pre-season form and claim victory.

Prediction: Club America 2-1 Atlas Form.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far