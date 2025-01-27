Club America vs Atletico San Luis Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2025

Club America and Atletico San Luis get round four of the Mexican Liga MX underway when they square off at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Tuesday. Andre Jardine’s men are unbeaten in their last seven competitive home matches and will be looking to extend this fine run.

Club America turned in a performance of the highest quality on Saturday when they steamrolled Santos Laguna 4-1 at the Estadio Corona. Jardine's side have gone unbeaten in their opening three matches of the season, picking up two wins and one draw while scoring six goals and conceding twice.

Club America, who currently lead the way at the top of the league table, have come into the new season off the back of clinching the 2024 Apertura title after seeing off Monterrey 3-2 on aggregate in the final back in December.

Atletico San Luis, on the other hand, were sent crashing back down to earth at the weekend as they suffered a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Club Necaxa on home turf.

Before that, Domenec Torrent Font’s men kicked off the season with a 3-1 home defeat against Tigres UANL on January 12, six days before fighting back from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Puebla.

San Luis head into Tuesday’s clash unbeaten in five of their most recent six games on the road and will fancy themselves to bounce back against Jardine’s side.

Club America vs Atletico San Luis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 25 wins from the last 38 meetings between the sides, Club America have been imperious in the history of this fixture.

Atletico San Luis have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Club America are unbeaten in their last seven competitive home games, claiming five wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss against Pumas on September 30.

San Luis currently hold the joint-poorest defensive record in the league, having conceded seven goals from their opening three matches.

Club America vs Atletico San Luis Prediction

The last 10 meetings between Club America and Atletico San Luis have produced a combined 33 goals and we anticipate another thrilling matchup on Tuesday.

Jardine’s men boast a superior and more experienced squad and we are backing them to come away with the desired result in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Club America 3-1 Atletico San Luis

Club America vs Atletico San Luis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win

Tip 2: First to score - Club America (The hosts have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against San Luis)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in eight of the last 10 clashes between the two teams)

