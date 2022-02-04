Club America vs Atletico San Luis prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022

Liga MX action returns over the weekend as Club America entertain Atletico San Luis at the Estadio Azteca on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their two games in the Clausura phase and lost 2-0 at home to Atlas in their previous league outing. Atletico San Luis have endured an even worse start to their campaign as they find themselves in last place in the league standings.

They have lost all three of their games in a row and are yet to find the back of the net in the league.

Club America vs Atletico San Luis Head-to-Head

There have been six meetings between the two sides so far, with all of them coming in the Mexican top-flight. The fixture has produced conclusive results, with five games going the hosts' way and the visiting side having only one win to their name.

They last squared off in the Liga MX Apertura phase in October at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramírez. The game ended in a 1-0 win for America thanks to Roger Martinez's winning goal in the sixth minute of injury time.

Club America form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-D

Atletico San Luis form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-D

Club America vs Atletico San Luis Team News

Club America

There are a few injury concerns for Las Águilas. Jorge Sanchez and Pedro Aquino did not train with the squad as they were sidelined with muscle and leg injuries respectively.

Bruno Valdez is a doubt, having recently recovered from COVID-19. Federico Viñas' red card in their loss to Atlas keeps him out of this game.

Injuries: Jorge Sanchez, Pedro Aquino

Doubtful: Bruno Valdez

Suspension: Federico Viñas

Atletico San Luis

Jesús Piñuelas will miss the trip to Mexico City on account of a ligament injury while Javier Güemez will sit this one out following his red card in the 1-0 loss to Juarez.

Injuries: Jesús Piñuelas

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Javier Güemez

Club America vs Atletico San Luis Predicted XI

Club America Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Ochoa; Luis Fuentes, Jordan Silva, Sebastian Caceres, Jorge Sanchez; Antonio Lopez, Karel Campos; Salvador Reyes, Alvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sanchez; Henry Martin

San Luis Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marcelo Barovero; Ricardo Chávez, Ramón Juárez, Unai Bilbao, Facundo Waller; Rubens Sambueza, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Andrés Iniestra; Jhon Murillo, Germán Berterame, Abel Hernández

Club America vs Atletico San Luis Prediction

Both sides have been on a poor run of form in the league, so the game is expected to be a low-scoring affair. However, given America's history against the club and home advantage they should be able to secure a narrow win here.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Club America 1-0 Atletico San Luis

Edited by Peter P