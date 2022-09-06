Club America vs Atletico San Luis prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022-23

League leaders Club America will entertain Atletico San Luis in the Liga MX on Tuesday.

The hosts are on a seven-game winning streak in the league, which has propelled them atop the standings. Second-placed Monterrey also have 25 points but trail the capital club on goal difference.

In their previous outing against Tigres UANL, America recorded a 2-1 win. Jonathan Rodríguez opened the scoring in the first minute. Andre-Pierre Gignac equalised for Tigres before Igor Lichnovsky's own goal helped America to all three points.

San Luis, meanwhile, played out a goalless draw against Club Tijuana in their last game and are in tenth place in the standings with 15 points.

Liga BBVA MX @LigaBBVAMX



Nico Ibáñez igualó a Henry Martín en la cima con 7 tantos.



¿Quién será el Goleador del Torneo?



#LigaBBVAMX Así va la carrera por ser el Campeón de Goleo del #Apertura2022 Nico Ibáñez igualó a Henry Martín en la cima con 7 tantos.¿Quién será el Goleador del Torneo? Así va la carrera por ser el Campeón de Goleo del #Apertura2022 Nico Ibáñez igualó a Henry Martín en la cima con 7 tantos.¿Quién será el Goleador del Torneo?#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ https://t.co/YyskTNbvEL

Club America vs Atletico San Luis Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns seven times across competitions, with all games producing conclusive results. The hosts have a better record against their northern rivals, leading 5-2 in wins.

They last met in the Clausura in February, with the game at the Estadio Azteca ending in a 3-2 win for San Luis.

Club America form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Atletico San Luis form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-D

Club America vs Atletico San Luis Team News

Club America

Jurgen Damm has been left out due to injury and is not expected to return any time soon.

Club América @ClubAmerica | 17 toques, 55 segundos, un Golazo.

¡América, una cosa hermosa!

#SomosAmérica 🦅 | 17 toques, 55 segundos, un Golazo.¡América, una cosa hermosa! 📹 | 17 toques, 55 segundos, un Golazo.¡América, una cosa hermosa!#SomosAmérica 🦅 https://t.co/OODZCGlcNB

Injured: Jurgen Damm

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Atletico San Luis

Rodrigo Dourado suffered a nosebleed against Toluca in a collission with his teammate Ricardo Chevez last month and hasn't recovered.

Unai Bilbao suffered a serious ACL injury last season and is close to making a return but will sit this one out. Ricardo Chavez's red card in the last game will keep him out of this one.

Injured: Rodrigo Dourado, Unai Bilbao

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ricardo Chavez

Unavailable: None

Club America vs Atletico San Luis Predicted XIs

Club America (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Ochoa; Luis Fuentes, Sebastian Caceres, Bruno Valdez, Emilio Lara; Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo; Alejandro Zendejas, Jonathan Rodríguez, Diego Valdes; Henry Martín

Atletico San Luis (4-3-3): Marcelo Barovero; Juan Castro, Fernando Leon, Rodrigo Gonzalez, Aldo Cruz; Andres Iniestra, Jhon Murillo, Javier Guemez; Rubens Sambueza, Abel Hernandez, Facundo Waller

Club America vs Atletico San Luis Prediction

After a slow start to their campaign, the hosts are on a seven-game winning streak. They have the best-attacking record in the league with 26 goals, while Atletico have the worst attacking record, scoring just 11 times in 13 games.

Considering the difference in form and pedigree between the two teams, a comfortable win for America seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Club America 3-1 Atletico San Luis.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav