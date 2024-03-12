Club America vs Chivas Guadalajara Prediction and Betting Tips | March 13th 2024

Club America and Chivas Guadalajara go head-to-head in the second leg of their all-Mexican CONCACAF Champions Cup round-of-16 tie on Wednesday.

Having suffered a heavy defeat in the first leg, Fernando Gago’s men will journey to the Estadio Azteca hoping for a miracle as they look to overturn a three-goal deficit.

Club America continued their fine run of results as they cruised to a 2-0 victory over Tigres UANL in the Mexican top flight last Saturday.

André Jardine’s side have now won four games on the bounce across all competitions, a run which has seen them surge to second place in the Liga MX table.

Club America now head to the Champions Cup, where they beat Real Esteli 3-2 on aggregate in the first round before securing a 3-0 win over Chivas Guadalajara in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie on March 6.

Chivas, meanwhile, failed to find their feet at the weekend as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Club Leon at the Estadio Akron in Liga MX.

Gago’s men have now lost three games on the trot, conceding eight goals and scoring just once since February’s 3-1 victory over Universidad Nacional.

While Chivas will be looking to stop the rot and make a remarkable comeback on Wednesday, they have struggled to get going away from home, where they are currently on a three-game winless run.

Club America vs Chivas Guadalajara Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 26 wins from the last 57 meetings between the sides, Club America boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Chivas Guadalajara have picked up 16 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

Club America are on a three-game winning streak against Gago’s men, scoring nine goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 3-1 loss in May 2023.

Chivas have failed to win five of their last six matches in all competitions, losing four and picking up just one draw since mid-February.

Club America are unbeaten in their last seven home matches, claiming five wins and two draws since December’s 2-0 loss to Atletico San Luis.

Club America vs Chivas Guadalajara Prediction

Club America will head into Wednesday brimming with confidence following their first-leg success on the road. Jardine’s men are currently firing on all cylinders and we fancy them to brush aside the floundering visitors once again.

Prediction: Club America 3-0 Chivas Guadalajara

Club America vs Chivas Guadalajara Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of the last eight meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of their last seven clashes)