Club America vs Chivas Guadalajara Prediction and Betting Tips | March 13th 2024

Club America and Chivas Guadalajara go head-to-head in the second leg of their all-Mexican CONCACAF Champions Cup round-of-16 tie on Wednesday.
Having suffered a heavy defeat in the first leg, Fernando Gago’s men will journey to the Estadio Azteca hoping for a miracle as they look to overturn a three-goal deficit.
Club America continued their fine run of results as they cruised to a 2-0 victory over Tigres UANL in the Mexican top flight last Saturday.
André Jardine’s side have now won four games on the bounce across all competitions, a run which has seen them surge to second place in the Liga MX table.
Club America now head to the Champions Cup, where they beat Real Esteli 3-2 on aggregate in the first round before securing a 3-0 win over Chivas Guadalajara in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie on March 6.
Chivas, meanwhile, failed to find their feet at the weekend as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Club Leon at the Estadio Akron in Liga MX.
Gago’s men have now lost three games on the trot, conceding eight goals and scoring just once since February’s 3-1 victory over Universidad Nacional.
While Chivas will be looking to stop the rot and make a remarkable comeback on Wednesday, they have struggled to get going away from home, where they are currently on a three-game winless run.
Club America vs Chivas Guadalajara Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 26 wins from the last 57 meetings between the sides, Club America boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Chivas Guadalajara have picked up 16 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.
- Club America are on a three-game winning streak against Gago’s men, scoring nine goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 3-1 loss in May 2023.
- Chivas have failed to win five of their last six matches in all competitions, losing four and picking up just one draw since mid-February.
- Club America are unbeaten in their last seven home matches, claiming five wins and two draws since December’s 2-0 loss to Atletico San Luis.
Club America vs Chivas Guadalajara Prediction
Club America will head into Wednesday brimming with confidence following their first-leg success on the road. Jardine’s men are currently firing on all cylinders and we fancy them to brush aside the floundering visitors once again.
Prediction: Club America 3-0 Chivas Guadalajara
Club America vs Chivas Guadalajara Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Club America to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of the last eight meetings between the sides)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of their last seven clashes)