Club America vs Chivas Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2025

Club America will invite arch-rivals Chivas to Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 on Wednesday. They met in the first leg in Guadalajara last week and an own goal from Sebastián Cáceres helped Chivas register a 1-0 home win.

The two teams met in the Liga MX Clausura phase on Saturday and played out a goalless draw. Substitute Cade Cowell was sent off just four minutes after coming off the bench.

The hosts have failed to score in their last two games and will look to return to goalscoring ways here. Guadalajara, meanwhile, have kept clean sheets in their last three games.

Club America vs Chivas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams contest El Super Clasico and have squared off 218 times in competitive games. America have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 81 wins. The visitors have 68 wins and 69 games have ended in draws.

The last six meetings between the two rivals have produced under 2.5 goals. Águilas have kept five clean sheets in these games while the visitors have four clean sheets to their name.

The visitors have won just one of their six away games in 2025 while suffering four losses. They have scored one goal apiece in their last five away games.

Club America have lost just one of their 12 competitive home games while recording eight wins. They have won four of their last six Champions Cup home games.

Chivas are unbeaten in their last four games in the Champions Cup, recording three wins. They have scored eight goals in these games.

The two teams are evenly matched in their five meetings in the Champions Cup, with two wins apiece and one game ending in a draw.

Club America vs Chivas Prediction

Águilas have won three of their last four home meetings against the visitors and have kept clean sheets in these wins as well. Interestingly, they have lost just one of their last six Champions Cup home games, with that defeat registered against Chivas.

Álvaro Fidalgo, Henry Martín, and Kevin Álvarez were on the bench in the Liga MX match on Saturday and should return to the starting XI here.

Rojiblancos have been in good touch recently, winning three of their last five games in all competitions. They are unbeaten in their last five away games in the Champions Cup, recording three wins and will look to extend that run here.

Javier Hernández played 82 minutes in the league match on Saturday and is likely to start from the bench here.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Club America 1-1 Chivas

Club America vs Chivas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

