Club America vs Club Leon Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19th 2025

Club America will welcome Club Leon to Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in a top-of-the-table Liga MX Clausura clash on Wednesday. The visitors are unbeaten in seven league games and are at the top of the standings, leading Águilas by three points.

Ad

The hosts saw their winning streak in the league ended after four games last week as they suffered a 3-2 home loss to Necaxa. Álvaro Fidalgo bagged a quick-fire brace in the second half to help America come back from two goals down but Kevin Rosero bagged a stoppage-time match-winner for Necaxa.

La Fiera registered their sixth win of the league campaign on Sunday with a 2-1 away triumph over Atletico San Luis. James Rodríguez provided the assists for the goals of Stiven Mendoza and Paul Bellón. Sébastien Salles-Lamonge, who had scored for San Luis in the 22nd minute, failed to convert from the spot in stoppage time.

Ad

Trending

Club America vs Club Leon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 48 times in all competitions since 1996. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 20 wins. La Fiera are not far behind with 15 wins and 13 games have ended in draws.

Águilas are unbeaten in their last six league meetings against the visitors, though four have ended in draws. The two teams last met in the Apertura phase in October and played out a 1-1 draw.

Club America have lost just one of their last 10 Liga MX games while recording seven wins.

Club Leon are winless in their last five away games against the capital club, suffering three defeats.

The hosts have the best goalscoring record in Liga MX Clausura this season, scoring 17 goals, three more than La Fiera.

Ad

Club America vs Club Leon Prediction

Águilas suffered their first loss of the league campaign last week and will look to return to winning ways here. They have scored at least two goals in five of their last eight meetings against the visitors.

Miguel Vázquez is nursing a leg injury and is not an option for this match. Kevin Álvarez was red-carded last week and will serve a suspension. Henry Martín provided an assist after coming off the bench against Necaxa and should return to the starting XI.

Ad

La Fiera have scored at least two goals in their last five league games and will look to build on that prolific run here. Interestingly, their four away games in Liga MX Clausura have ended with a scoreline of 2-1.

Both teams head into the match in great form and this one is expected to be a high-scoring affair. Four of the last six meetings have ended in draws and another stalemate will likely ensue.

Ad

Prediction: Club America 2-2 Club Leon

Club America vs Club Leon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback