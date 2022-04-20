Club America vs Club Leon prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022

The Liga MX Clausura campaign continues this week and will see Club America host Club Leon at the Estadio Azteca on Thursday.

Club America have come to life in recent weeks under interim manager Fernando Ortiz after a horrid start to the year. They beat Club Tijuana 3-1 in their last game with an early own goal and goals from Alejandro Zendejas and Álvaro Fidalgo.

The home side now sit eighth in the league table with 19 points from 14 games. They will be looking to continue their strong run later this week in a bid to advance in the table.

Club Leon, on the other hand, are struggling for form at the moment after a fairly decent start to the season. They were beaten 1-0 by Puebla last time out in a highly tense clash at the Estadio Leon which saw both sides commit 34 fouls and receive 19 bookings.

Club Leon sit a place behind their midweek hosts in the league table, although they are level on points. They will look to return to winning ways when they play on Thursday.

Club America vs Club Leon Head-to-Head

In the last 25 meetings between Club America and Club Leon, both sides have won 10 games apiece while the other five meetings have ended in draws.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last year which ended 1-1, with both sides committing multiple technical fouls and thereby hampering the rhythm of the game.

Club America Form Guide: W-W-W-W-D

Club Leon Form Guide: L-L-D-W-L

Club America vs Club Leon Team News

Club America

Juan Ferney Otero is the only injured player for the hosts ahead of Thursday's game.

Injured: Juan Ferney Otero

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Club Leon

Pedro Hernandez and Santiago Colombatto both received red cards against Puebla last weekend and will miss Thursday's game as a result. Osvaldo Rodriguez is out with an injury and will be absent as well.

Injured: Osvaldo Rodriguez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Pedro Hernandez, Santiago Colombatto

Club America vs Club Leon Predicted XI

Club America Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Ochoa (GK); Luis Fuentes, Sebastián Cáceres, Jorge Mere, Jorge Sanchez; Álvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sanchez; Roger Martinez, Diego Valdés Contreras, Alejandro Zendejas; Federico Vinas

Club Leon Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rodolfo Cota (GK); David Ramirez, William Tesillo, Jaine Barreiro, Andres Mosquera; Jose Rodriguez, Jean Meneses; Angel Mena, Fidel Ambriz, Omar Fernandez; Victor Davila

Club America vs Club Leon Prediction

Club America are on a four-game winning streak and are unbeaten in their last five. They conceded just one goal in that period, keeping four clean sheets. Club Leon are winless in their last three league games and have won just one of their last seven across all competitions.

The hosts are in better form ahead of the midweek clash and should come out on top.

Prediction: Club America 1-0 Club Leon

Edited by Peter P