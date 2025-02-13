Club America vs Club Necaxa Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14th 2025

Club America and Club Necaxa get round seven of the Mexican Liga MX underway when they face off at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Friday. Andre Jardine’s side head into the weekend unbeaten in their last 10 games against the visitors and will be looking to extend this dominant run.

Club America were involved in a friendly matchup on Tuesday when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against MLS side Los Angeles FC at the BMO Stadium. Jardine’s men now turn their focus to Liga MX, where they have flown out of the blocks this season, picking up five wins and one draw from their opening six matches.

With 16 points from the first 18 available, Club America currently lead the way at the top of the Liga MX Clausura standings, level on points with second-placed Club Leon.

On the other hand, Club Necaxa returned to winning ways last time out as they narrowly edged out Santos Laguna 3-2 when the two sides met at the Estadio Victoria.

Before that, Nicolas Larcamon’s side were on a run of two back-to-back defeats, losing 3-1 against Cruz Azul on January 19, four days before suffering a 1-0 loss against Monterrey.

Club Necaxa have picked up nine points from their opening six matches to sit ninth in league standings, level on points with eighth-placed Toluca.

Club America vs Club Necaxa Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Club America hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 22 of the last 42 meetings between the two teams.

Club Necaxa have picked up 11 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Club America are unbeaten in their last 10 games against Larcamon’s men, claiming six wins and four draws since a 3-0 defeat in March 2020.

Club Necaxa have failed to win nine of their last 10 competitive away matches, losing seven and claiming two draws since the second week of August.

Club America are unbeaten in their last nine Liga MX home games, picking up seven wins and two draws since the start of October.

Club America vs Club Necaxa Prediction

Looking at previous meetings between Club America and Club Necaxa, we anticipate a thrilling matchup at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes with plenty of goalmouth action.

Jardine’s men boast a superior and more experienced squad, and we are backing them to extend their dominance over the visitors.

Prediction: Club America 3-1 Club Necaxa

Club America vs Club Necaxa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Club America’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of the hosts’ last seven outings)

