Club America vs Club Tijuana Prediction and Betting Tips | January 16th 2025

The action continues in round two of the Mexican Liga MX Clausura as Club America and Club Tijuana square off at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Thursday. Both sides picked up contrasting opening-day results last time out, with Diego Cervantes’ men claiming a narrow victory over Querétaro.

Club America kicked off the 2025 Clausura campaign on a positive note as they secured a 1-0 win over 10-man Querétaro courtesy of a second-half strike from Antonio Alves.

Cervantes’ side have come into the new season off the back of clinching the 2024 Apertura crown after beating Monterrey 3-2 on aggregate in the playoff final back in December.

Club America are unbeaten in their last nine games across all competitions, claiming seven wins and two draws since November’s 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Toluca.

Club Tijuana, on the other hand, suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Toluca in their Liga MX Clausura opener last time out. Before that, Juan Carlos Osorio’s men suffered a quarter-final exit from the Apertura playoff back in December after bottling a three-goal first-leg lead to lose on penalties against Cruz Azul.

While Tijuana will be looking to get up and running this season on Thursday, recent results away from home offer little optimism as they have failed to win nine of their most recent 10 games on the road.

Club America vs Club Tijuana Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Club America hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 16 of the last 31 meetings between the two teams.

Club Tijuana have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Club America are unbeaten in their last five games against Osorio’s men, picking up four wins and one draw since a 2-0 defeat in July 2022.

Tijuana have won just one of their last 10 away matches across all competitions while losing six and claiming three draws since July 2024.

Club America vs Club Tijuana Prediction

Club America had to dig deep to secure victory in their opening game of the campaign and will be backing themselves against a Club Tijuana side deflated from their opening-day loss.

Osorio’s men have struggled to impose themselves away from home and we are backing Club America to claim all three points.

Prediction: Club America 2-1 Club Tijuana

Club America vs Club Tijuana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win

Tip 2: First to score - Club America (The hosts have opened the scoring in eight of their last 10 games against Tijuana)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in four of their last five clashes)

