Club America vs Club Tijuana Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16th 2025

The action continues in the Mexican Liga MX as Club America welcome Club Tijuana to the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Wednesday. Sebastian Abreu’s men will head into the midweek clash looking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win the last six meetings between the two sides since July 2022.

Ad

Club America were denied a perfect start to the new Liga MX Apertura campaign as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Juarez at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez last weekend.

Before that, Andre Jardine’s side fell to a 2-1 extra-time loss against MLS side Los Angeles FC in the FIFA Club World Cup playoff on June 1 before picking up one win and one draw from their two pre-season friendly matches.

Ad

Trending

For the first time in the new season, Club America are on home turf, where they are on a 10-game unbeaten run in competitive games since the third week of February.

Meanwhile, Club Tijuana secured a 1-0 victory over Querétaro in last weekend’s season opener thanks to a first-half own goal from Omar Mendoza.

Abreu’s men have won each of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 2-1 victory over Costa Rican outfit Herediano in their only pre-season outing on July 6.

Ad

Tijuana have come into the new season off the back of an underwhelming 2024-25 Clausura campaign, where they finished 13th in the table, two points off the playoff places.

Club America vs Club Tijuana Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Club America hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 16 of the last 22 meetings between the two teams.

Club Tijuana have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Tijuana have failed to win their last six games against Club America, losing four and picking up two draws since a 2-0 victory in July 2022.

Jardine's men are on a run of 10 back-to-back competitive home games without defeat, claiming six wins and four draws since February’s 3-2 loss against Club Necaxa.

Ad

Club America vs Club Tijuana Prediction

While Tijuana secured a dream start to the new campaign, next up is the stern challenge of an opposing side whom they have failed to get the better of in their last six attempts.

Club America are on home turf for the first time this season and we are backing them to extend their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Club America 3-1 Club Tijuana

Ad

Club America vs Club Tijuana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win.

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Club America’s last five matches).

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in seven of the hosts’ last eight games).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More