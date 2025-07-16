Club America vs Club Tijuana Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16th 2025

The action continues in the Mexican Liga MX as Club America welcome Club Tijuana to the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Wednesday. Sebastian Abreu’s men will head into the midweek clash looking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win the last six meetings between the two sides since July 2022.
Club America were denied a perfect start to the new Liga MX Apertura campaign as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Juarez at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez last weekend.
Before that, Andre Jardine’s side fell to a 2-1 extra-time loss against MLS side Los Angeles FC in the FIFA Club World Cup playoff on June 1 before picking up one win and one draw from their two pre-season friendly matches.
For the first time in the new season, Club America are on home turf, where they are on a 10-game unbeaten run in competitive games since the third week of February.
Meanwhile, Club Tijuana secured a 1-0 victory over Querétaro in last weekend’s season opener thanks to a first-half own goal from Omar Mendoza.
Abreu’s men have won each of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 2-1 victory over Costa Rican outfit Herediano in their only pre-season outing on July 6.
Tijuana have come into the new season off the back of an underwhelming 2024-25 Clausura campaign, where they finished 13th in the table, two points off the playoff places.
Club America vs Club Tijuana Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Club America hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 16 of the last 22 meetings between the two teams.
- Club Tijuana have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.
- Tijuana have failed to win their last six games against Club America, losing four and picking up two draws since a 2-0 victory in July 2022.
- Jardine's men are on a run of 10 back-to-back competitive home games without defeat, claiming six wins and four draws since February’s 3-2 loss against Club Necaxa.
Club America vs Club Tijuana Prediction
While Tijuana secured a dream start to the new campaign, next up is the stern challenge of an opposing side whom they have failed to get the better of in their last six attempts.
Club America are on home turf for the first time this season and we are backing them to extend their dominance in this fixture.
Prediction: Club America 3-1 Club Tijuana
Club America vs Club Tijuana Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Club America to win.
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Club America’s last five matches).
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in seven of the hosts’ last eight games).