Club America vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025

Club America and Cruz Azul renew acquaintances at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in round 15 of the Mexican Liga MX on Saturday. This will be the third meeting between the two sides within the space of 10 days and we anticipate another thrilling contest as both sides look to strengthen their position in the upper echelons of the table.

Club America saw their CONCACAF Champions Cup journey come to an end on Wednesday when they were beaten 2-1 by Cruz Azul, having played out a goalless draw in the first leg of the quarter-final clash on April 2.

Andre Jardine’s men now turn their focus to Liga MX, where they saw their six-game unbeaten run come to an end on April 6 when they were beaten 1-0 by 10-man Pachuca at the Estadio Hidalgo.

Despite their recent struggles, Club America sit top of the league standings with 30 points from 14 matches, albeit only above second-placed Toluca on goal difference.

As for Cruz Azul, Wednesday’s cup victory was in keeping with their fine performance in the league, where they are unbeaten in seven straight matches, claiming five wins and two draws.

The Azulones’ last league defeat came on February 16, when they were beaten 2-1 by Tigres UANL at the Estadio Universitario thanks to goals from Diego Lainez and Joaquim.

Cruz Azul have picked up 28 points from their 14 matches so far to sit third in the Liga MX standings and could leapfrog Club America into first place with a win at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes.

Club America vs Cruz Azul Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 28 wins from the last 65 meetings between the sides, Club America boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Cruz Azul have picked up 15 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 22 occasions.

Cruz Azul are unbeaten in their last 11 matches across all competitions, claiming seven wins and four draws since the 2-1 loss against Tigres on February 16.

Club America are on a run of five consecutive home games without defeat, picking up three wins and two draws since February’s 3-2 defeat against Club Necaxa.

Club America vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Still licking their wounds from their Champions Cup exit, Club America will head into this one looking to exact revenge against the visitors and pull three points clear at the top of the table.

While Cruz Azul have been near impenetrable of late, we predict Jardine’s men will make the most of their home advantage and secure maximum points.

Prediction: Club America 3-1 Cruz Azul

Club America vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in four of the hosts’ last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in four of Club America’s last five games)

