Club America vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1st 2025

Two Mexican giants square off in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup as Club America play host to Cruz Azul on Tuesday. Both sides last met in the semi-finals of the Liga MX Apertura playoffs back in December, with Andre Jardine’s men claiming a narrow 4-3 victory on aggregate.

Club America maintained their fine run of results in the Mexican Liga MX as they picked up a comfortable 3-0 victory over Tigres UANL at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Saturday.

With that result, Jardine’s men have gone six consecutive games without defeat in the league, claiming four wins and two draws since February’s 3-2 defeat against Club Necaxa.

Club America now turn their sights to the Champions Cup, where they have already knocked out one Mexican outfit after kicking off their campaign with a 4-1 aggregate win over Guadalajara in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Cruz Azul picked up an emphatic 7-0 aggregate victory over Haiti outfit Real Hope in the first round before brushing aside Seattle Sounders in a 4-1 win over two legs in the round of 16.

Vicente Sanchez’s men return to action in the continental showpiece fresh off the back of a 1-0 victory over Guadalajara in their Liga MX clash on Saturday. Cruz Azul currently sit fifth in the league standings with 25 points from 13 matches, five points adrift of Club America at the top of the table.

Club America vs Cruz Azul Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 29 wins from the last 65 meetings between the sides, Club America boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Cruz Azul have picked up 17 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 19 occasions.

Club America are unbeaten in seven of their eight home matches across all competitions since the turn of the year, picking up five wins and two draws so far.

Cruz Azul have lost just one of their last 15 games in all competitions while claiming 10 wins and four draws since late-January.

Club America vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Meetings between Club America and Cruz Azul have often served up fireworks in the past and we anticipate another action-packed contest as they look to place one leg in the semis.

That said, we predict Jardine’s side will make the most of their home advantage and come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Club America 3-1 Cruz Azul

Club America vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win

Tip 2: First to score - Club America (The hosts have opened the scoring in six of their last eight games against Cruz Azul)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of their last five meetings)

