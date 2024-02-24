Club America vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24th 2024

The action continues in round eight of the Mexican Liga MX as Club America and Cruz Azul go head-to-head at the Estadio Azteca on Saturday.

André Jardine’s men are unbeaten in their last four competitive games against the visitors and will be looking to extend this impressive run.

Club America failed to return to winning ways as they fought back from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw against Mazatlan last Wednesday.

This followed a 2-1 defeat against Pachuca at the Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on February 18 which saw their two-game winning run come to an end.

With 15 points from eight matches, Club America are currently fifth in the Liga MX table, level on points with Pumas UNAM and Club Necaxa.

Elsewhere, Cruz Azul turned in a resilient team performance last time out as they scraped a 3-2 victory against Club Leon at the Estadio Leon.

Martin Anselmi’s men have now won six games on the bounce, scoring 13 goals and keeping three clean sheets since failing to win their opening two games of the season.

This blistering run of results has seen Cruz Azul surge to the top of the league table, level on 19 points with second-placed Pachuca.

Club America vs Cruz Azul Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 25 wins from the last 56 meetings between the two sides, Club America have been dominant in the history of this fixture.

Cruz Azul have picked up 12 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 19 occasions.

Club America are unbeaten in their last four competitive games against Anselmi’s men, claiming three wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss in November 2021.

Cruz Azul are yet to suffer defeat away from home this season, picking up two wins and one draw in their three matches so far.

Club America have gone unbeaten in their last five home matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and two draws since December’s 2-0 loss against Atletico San Luis.

Club America vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Club America and Cruz Azul have flown out of the blocks this season and we anticipate a thrilling battle at the Estadio Azteca. Club America’s home advantage gives them a slight edge and we are tipping them to come away with a narrow victory here.

Prediction: Club America 2-1 Cruz Azul

Club America vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of their last seven clashes)