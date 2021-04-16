Club America vs Cruz Azul prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2020-21

Mexico City will be buzzing with excitement on Saturday as two of its biggest sides, Club America and Cruz Azul, square off at the Estadio Azteca in Liga MX.

Only two points separate the Clásico Joven rivals at the top of the league table with just three games to go. This fixture could certainly have implications for the Clausura title race.

La Máquina are currently the frontrunners and closing in on their first league trophy since 1997 after winning their last 11 games in a row.

To add more wind to their sails, Juan Reynoso's side smashed Haitian outfit Arcahaie 8-0 on Thursday in the CONCACAF Champions League. That result allowed the Mexicans to advance into the next round in style.

America are hot on their coattails with 34 points in second and currently on a seven-game winning run of their own.

However, their winning streak in all competitions was halted on Thursday when Honduran side Olimpia secured a shock 1-0 victory in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Santiago Solari's side nevertheless advanced into the last eight on away goals and will face their toughest opposition of the season yet.

Club America vs Cruz Azul Head-To-Head

In 50 clashes between the Mexican giants, Club America have a superior record with 22 wins, while Cruz Azul have beaten them on 11 occasions.

Earlier this season in the Apertura, the city rivals played out a goalless stalemate.

🗣 "Va a ser un partido interesante. Vamos a intentar imponernos y mostrar lo que sabemos."



– Guillermo Fernández#HazQueSuceda pic.twitter.com/NzFBwEpp6C — CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) April 15, 2021

Club America Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Cruz Azul Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Club America vs Cruz Azul Team News

Club America

The club have confirmed on Twitter that Jesus Lopez fractured his fibula against Olimpia and will undergo surgery, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Nicolas Castillo has not been registered with the side as the striker continues his recovery from a dangerous blood clot diagnosed in January.

Injured: Jesus Lopez and Nicolas Castillo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

🏥 Comunicado Oficial:

Parte Médico de Jesús López #FuerzaChucho 🦅 pic.twitter.com/7zZvsTcjWi — Club América (@ClubAmerica) April 15, 2021

Cruz Azul

Bryan Angulo is out for La Máquina with a ligament injury and is the only notable absentee so far.

Head coach Juan Reynoso was suspended from the clash for getting sent off in the last game following an altercation with the match official.

Injured: Bryan Angulo

Suspended: Juan Reynoso (manager)

Unavailable: None

Club America vs Cruz Azul Predicted XI

Club America (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Sebastian Caceres, Emanuel Aguilera, Luis Fuentes; Richard Sanchez, Pedro Aquino, Alvaro Fidalgo; Sebastian Cordova, Roger Martinez, Giovani dos Santos.

Cruz Azul (4-2-3-1): Jesus Corona; Juan Escobar, Pablo Aguilar, Julio Dominguez, Joaquin Martinez; Rafael Baca, Luis Romo; Roberto Alvarado, Guillermo Fernandez, Orbelin Pineda; Jonathan Rodriguez.

Club America vs Cruz Azul Prediction

It doesn't get any bigger than this in football-mad Mexico.

The title race is almost at an end and a slip-up for either team could effectively spell the end of their championship ambitions.

Given that America are lagging two points behind, the pressure is really on them, but Cruz Azul will not easily relent either.

We're predicting a pulsating draw in this highly-anticipated encounter.

Prediction: Club America 2-2 Cruz Azul