Club America vs Cruz Azul prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021-22

Club America will host Cruz Azul in the final Liga MX Clausura fixture on Sunday.

Both teams are still in contention for a direct spot in the playoffs but need to record a win in their final fixture of the regular season.

The hosts come into this game on the back of an impressive five-match winning run which has catapulted them to fifth in the Clausura standings.

Their rivals sit one point behind in sixth in the table. Cruz Azul have got to take the blame if they miss out on direct qualification after picking up just one win from their last four league outings.

Club America vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head

There have been 143 editions of Clásico Joven to date. The fixture has been evenly contested between the two sides, with Club America leading 49-47 in wins at the moment.

The last time they played each other, it was Cruz Azul who took home all three points after America were forced to play with 10 men for most of the game.

Cruz Azul form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-D

Club America form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Club America vs Cruz Azul Team News

Club America

Renato Ibarra is a long-term absentee with a knee injury while Leonardo Suarez has been ruled out with an ankle injury

Injured: Leonardo Suarez, Renato Ibarra

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cruz Azul

Luis Mendoza and Joaquin Martinez are the two long-term injury concerns for La Máquina.There are no new injury or suspension concerns for them at the moment.

Injured: Luis Mendoza, Joaquin Martinez

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Club America vs Cruz Azul Predicted XI

Club America Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Miguel Layun, Jordan Silva, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes; Antonio Lopez, Pedro Aquino, Alvaro Fidalgo; Sebastián Córdova, Henry Martin, Salvador Reyes

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jesus Corona; Juan Escobar, Pablo Aguilar, Adrian Aldrete; Ignacio Rivero, Yoshimar Yotun, Guillermo Fernandez, Roberto Alvardo; Luis Romo; Bryan Angulo, Jonathan Rodriguez

Club America vs Cruz Azul Prediction

This game is as close as it gets given the history between the two teams. Even in terms of their current standings in Liga MX Clausura, they are just a point apart. Cruz Azul won the bragging rights the last time they played each other. However, it looks unlikely that the visitors will be able to replicate that yet again.

A draw looks like the most likely outcome, with Club America securing automatic qualification.

Prediction: Club America 2-2 Cruz Azul

